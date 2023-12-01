Anzeige
Freitag, 01.12.2023
InnoCan veröffentlicht Quartalszahlen - Umsatz mehr als ver-5-facht!
PR Newswire
01.12.2023 | 02:06
88 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

CASIO COMPUTER CO., LTD: Casio to Release MR-G with Iconic Form and Comfortable Dura Soft Band

TOKYO, Dec. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Casio Computer Co., Ltd. announced today the release of a new addition to the MR-G line, the flagship of the G-SHOCK brand of shock-resistant watches. The new MRG-B5000R inherits the iconic shape of the very first G-SHOCK - representing the brand's point of origin - and features a highly comfortable Dura Soft band.

MRG-B5000R

Based on the concept of delivering "the ultimate in toughness-driven watches," the MR-G line sits at the pinnacle of the G-SHOCK brand, incorporating state-of-the-art technology and master metalworking techniques. Inheriting the iconic form of the original G-SHOCK, the original MRG-B5000 was released in 2022. Featuring a bezel with the Multi-Guard Structure to enable precision polishing, the watch employed cutting-edge materials including COBARION®, a super-hard alloy, finished with master polishing craftsmanship. With features such as these, it has proven very popular as the flagship model of the G-SHOCK brand.

The new MRG-B5000R builds on the MRG-B5000, employing a soft, comfortable Dura Soft band to offer flexible ease of use befitting the flagship line of the G-SHOCK brand and deliver suitability for both formal occasions and active situations. The Dura Soft band offers strong resistance to discoloration, staining, and deterioration over time, while insert-molding of titanium components also enhances the strength of the band's connection to the case. The band features a soft, comfortable textural feel, offering a snug fit even when engaging in rigorous activities.

The watch design is an homage to the color scheme of the DW-5000C-1B, the gold-accented version of the very first G-SHOCK. A diamond-like carbon (DLC) coating is applied to the case and a gold IP finish to the side buttons. The face features gold accents as well. The band incorporates textured patterns inheriting design motifs still going strong since the very first G-SHOCK, including "SHOCK RESIST" symbols and the brick pattern.

Dura Soft band ensuring an extremely comfortable fit

·COBARION® is a registered trademark of the Iwate Industry Promotion Center and is manufactured exclusively by Eiwa Corporation.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2288215/img01_l.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2288216/PR_Newswire.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/casio-to-release-mr-g-with-iconic-form-and-comfortable-dura-soft-band-302000613.html

© 2023 PR Newswire
