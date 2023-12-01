Fireball Ignites a Night of Festive Fun with Big Narstie and the Melodees from Heaven Gospel Choir

LONDON, Nov. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On Thursday night, drinkers at the popular Cat and Mutton Pub in Broadway Market had the ultimate festive surprise when Big Narstie turned up at the venue with kegs of Fireball Cinnamon Whisky Liqueur in hand to kick off a Christmas singalong with the help of the iconic Melodees from Heaven Gospel Choir.

A normal Thursday evening turned into a night of epic fun the moment that Narstie walked through the door of the pub with the newly released ' FireKeg .' What's that, you ask? A keg of Fireball Cinnamon Whisky Liqueur that contains 140 shots and is newly available to purchase in the UK for the festive season, of course.

Kicking off the countdown to Christmas with some epic tunes, patrons had a blast belting out nostalgic songs with Big Narstie over the karaoke system, with everyone eventually getting involved for a sing-along. The night turned up even more with the arrival of the Melodees from Heaven Gospel Choir, who acted as backing singers as pub-goers got up onto the stage and joined in with the Christmas fun.

It wasn't long until the party was taken outside and onto the streets of Broadwick market, where Big Narstie and the Melodees led a Christmas conga line followed by Fireball's take on a carol concert.

The night was brought to life by Fireball, the number-one shot brand from the USA that is now making a stir across the UK with its fun and irreverent attitude, igniting the London bar and nightlife scene with a burst of exciting new energy.

Commenting on the partnership, Big Narstie said, "Rolling in the festive spirit with the FireKeg - them gifts there bring a whole vibe for all the man dem and gyal dem! It's been sick linking up with Fireball and the Melodees from Heaven Choir to spread the Christmas vibe and sing some tunes - I secretly think I'm ready to join the choir you know lol. Now is the best time of year to get everyone together to celebrate and we definitely got the crowd out their seats to turn up with base. Large up Fireball."

James Johnstone, Senior Marketing Manager at Fireball said, "Fireball was delighted to work with Big Narstie and the Melodees from Heaven Choir to get the locals around the Cat and Mutton Pub into the festive spirit. Fireball is about bringing the fun and there is no better way to spice up the holidays than with a keg of our whisky and a love of celebrating the Christmas season."

Renowned for igniting any occasion, Fireball is crafted with natural cinnamon flavor and is best enjoyed straight as an ice-cold shot. From pre-drinks and pub rounds to club nights and high-energy events, Fireball has something for everyone and this Christmas, the FireKeg is sure to get the party started.

Distributed by Sazerac Company, Louisville, KY Fireball is a Cinnamon & Whisky flavoured liqueur at 33% ABV.

Notes to Editors

About Fireball

Imagine standing face-to-face with a mischievous fire-breathing dragon who just ate a barrel of spicy cinnamon…that's Fireball. Arriving in the UK all the way from Canada, Fireball is known to ignite any occasion - from a cheeky tipple before a night out, to after-the -slopes-hangs for a bit of apres-ski, to high-energy events and epic club nights. Made using natural cinnamon flavor, Fireball is best enjoyed straight up as an ice-cold shot. Guaranteed to taste like heaven and burn like hell - what happens next is up to you.

For more information, visit www.fireballwhisky.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2290190/Big_Narstie_served_up_shots.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2290192/Big_Narstie_showed_off_the_FireKeg_from_Fireball.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2290191/Big_Narstie_and_the_Melodees_from_Heaven_Choir.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2290081/4433124/Fireball_Dragon_Logo.jpg

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/fireball-ignites-a-night-of-festive-fun-with-big-narstie-and-the-melodees-from-heaven-gospel-choir-302002729.html