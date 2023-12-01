Capgemini SE: Capgemini announces its new Chief Financial Officer

Press Relations:

Sam Connatty

Tel.: +44 370 904 3601

Email: sam.connatty@capgemini.com

Investor Relations:

Vincent Biraud

Tel.: +33 1 47 54 50 87

Email: vincent.biraud@capgemini.com

Capgemini announces its new Chief Financial Officer

Paris, December 1, 2023 - Capgemini announces the appointment of Nive Bhagat as Group Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and member of the Group Executive Board, effective January 1, 2024. She succeeds Carole Ferrand who has served as CFO since 2018 and plans to pursue other career opportunities. Carole will support the transition and a smooth handover with Nive until the end of the year.

"Firstly, the Board and I thank Carole for her unfailing support and I'd like to pay tribute to the valuable contribution that she has made as CFO over the last six years. Carole joined Capgemini when it was a 12billion Euro company and during her tenure we have not only almost doubled our revenues to 22billion but have also completed one of the Group's largest acquisitions with Altran and navigated a global pandemic. Carole has overseen all of this while masterminding the successful transformation of Capgemini's finance function and continuing to lead from the front in terms of diversity and inclusion. I thank Carole on behalf of the Group and wish her every success in her next chapter," said Aiman Ezzat CEO, Capgemini Group.

"I welcome the appointment of Nive whose career, both prior to joining Capgemini and during the past 13 years within the Group, has given her a broad and valuable experience of our industry. She is a trusted and outstanding leader, whose appointment has the full support of Capgemini's board of directors. Nive has an exemplary track record in delivering business results, currently as CEO of Capgemini's Cloud Infrastructure Services. Her proven business acumen, deep knowledge of the Group's operations and strong grounding in finance mean Nive is well-equipped to take on the role of Group CFO to help drive the next phase of our development," Aiman Ezzat added.

"It's a privilege to have been appointed Capgemini CFO. I am excited to work with the Group's leadership and Board to execute on our clear strategy and build on our strong financial footing. I am looking forward to leading the award-winning team to further enable the growth, the margin expansion, and the cash discipline of Capgemini," said Nive Bhagat.

"It has been an honor to work with Capgemini over the last exceptional 6 years. I am proud of what we achieved with the management team and with my team, and know that Nive will be able to count on their excellence and professionalism to ensure the Group goes from strength to strength," comments Carole Ferrand.

Capgemini confirms all the financial targets of its full year outlook, as communicated on November 7, 2023 during its 2023 Q3 publications.

Nive Bhagat's biography:

Since 2019, Nive has been CEO of Capgemini's Cloud & Infrastructure Services, a global business unit comprising over 30,000 team members. She was also appointed a member of the Group Executive Committee.

Prior to this, from 2016, she was Head of Cloud Infrastructure Services UK and Europe.

From 2010 to 2015, Nive held various positions at Capgemini, including Head of Markets with full P/L responsibility for all sectors and Head of Private sector across the Applications business in the UK. She was also a member of the UK Country Board from 2016.

Before joining Capgemini, Nive worked for several years at Infosys Technologies growing and heading Enterprise Solutions in Europe. She has also worked in Corporate Finance with KPMG.

Since 2022, Nive has been a Non-Executive Director of Schneider Plc and sits on both the Digital and the Human Capital & Remuneration committees. Prior to that, she was on the Board of MITIE Plc where she also served on the Audit and Nomination committees.

Nive is a Chartered Accountant with a bachelor's degree in Economics.

Note to Editors:

A high-resolution photograph of Nive Bhagat is available on request.

About Capgemini

Capgemini is a global leader in partnering with companies to transform and manage their business by harnessing the power of technology. The Group is guided everyday by its purpose of unleashing human energy through technology for an inclusive and sustainable future. It is a responsible and diverse organization of nearly 350,000 team members in more than 50 countries. With its strong 55-year heritage and deep industry expertise, Capgemini is trusted by its clients to address the entire breadth of their business needs, from strategy and design to operations, fueled by the fast evolving and innovative world of cloud, data, AI, connectivity, software, digital engineering and platforms. The Group reported in 2022 global revenues of €22 billion.

Get The Future You Want | www.capgemini.com

Attachment