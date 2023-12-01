Anzeige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
01.12.2023 | 07:10
60 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nokia Oyj Financial Calendar for 2024

Nokia Corporation
Stock Exchange Release
1 December 2023 at 8:00 EET

Nokia Corporation Financial Calendar for 2024


Espoo, Finland - In this stock exchange release, Nokia provides its financial calendar for 2024, which includes the planned publication dates of its financial reports.

Planned publication dates for Nokia's financial reports in 2024:

  • report for Q4 2023 and full year 2023: 25 January 2024
  • report for Q1 2024: 18 April 2024
  • report for Q2 2024 and half-year 2024: 18 July 2024
  • report for Q3 2024 and January-September 2024: 17 October 2024

Publication of "Nokia in 2023"

Nokia plans to publish its "Nokia in 2023" annual report, which includes the review by the Board of Directors and the audited annual accounts, during the week starting on 26 February 2024.

Nokia's Annual General Meeting

Nokia's Annual General Meeting 2024 is planned to be held on 3 April 2024.

About Nokia
At Nokia, we create technology that helps the world act together.

As a B2B technology innovation leader, we are pioneering networks that sense, think and act by leveraging our work across mobile, fixed and cloud networks. In addition, we create value with intellectual property and long-term research, led by the award-winning Nokia Bell Labs.

Service providers, enterprises and partners worldwide trust Nokia to deliver secure, reliable and sustainable networks today - and work with us to create the digital services and applications of the future.

Inquiries:

Nokia
Communications
Phone: +358 10 448 4900
Email: press.services@nokia.com
Kaisa Antikainen, Communications Manager

Nokia
Investor Relations
Phone: +358 40 803 4080
Email: investor.relations@nokia.com


