Beverly Hills, California--(Newsfile Corp. - December 1, 2023) - Staunch Moderates, a groundbreaking entertainment studio, is excited to announce the upcoming festivities surrounding their latest documentary film, "Mission Peace." The film will be celebrated with billboards, a billboard launch party, and a red carpet opening night at the prestigious Lumiere Music Hall in Beverly Hills.





Image 2



Image 1



"Mission Peace" has been described by the Staunch Moderates team as Gonzo - a bit scrappy, but fun and entertaining. This documentary carries a powerful message that is relevant to the era we live. The team is proud to present a film that resonates with audiences and captures the true essence of peace.

To kick off the celebration, Staunch Moderates will be hosting the Mission Peace Billboard Launch Party on Friday, 12/01/23 at 4PM. The event will take place at the intersection of Sunset and Martel, Aroma Restaurant, 7373 Sunset, where the team will unveil their billboards. In addition to this location, billboards can also be found on La Brea and Wearing, as well as at Times Square, NY. Attached are pictures of these impressive billboards that showcase the eye-catching artwork.





Image 3



The highlight of the festivities will be the highly anticipated opening night on Friday, 12/01/23. The 8:30PM red carpet event will feature appearances from special guest Bigfoot "Staunch," who will be performing for the attendees by Supermodel Tommy Maksanty. Lumiere Cinema, located at 9036 Wilshire Blvd, Beverly Hills, will be the exclusive venue for the one-week run of "Mission Peace" from 12/01/23 to12/07/23. Showtimes for the film are scheduled at 9PM.





Image 4



Staunch Moderates has set their sights on the 2024 Oscars, aiming for a Best Documentary Feature nomination for "Mission Peace." The team believes that this recognition will allow them to spread the message of peace through the philosophy of moderation as far and wide as possible.

Image 5

The philosophy of Staunch Moderates is "to set our differences aside, reach across the aisle, find common middle ground, evaluate, negotiate, compromise & decide into the most equitable solutions humanly possible.





Image 6



For more information on "Mission Peace" and Staunch Moderates, please visit their official website at www.StaunchModerates.org.

Credentials Contact:

Edward Lozzi, Edward Lozzi & Associates PR- epl@lozzipr.com 310-922-1200

