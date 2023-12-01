CoinShares Digital Securities Limited / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

1 December 2023 CoinShares Digital Securities Limited Exchange Traded Products Programme for the issue of CoinShares Digital Securities LEI: 549300DR7967WVLR3P83 Appointment of Administrator Jersey - 1 December 2023 - CoinShares Digital Securities Limited (the "Issuer") announces the termination of the appointment of its existing Administrator and the appointment in substitution of IQ EQ Fund Services (Jersey) Limited ("IQ-EQ") with effect from 1 December 2023 pursuant to an Administration Services Agreement dated 30 August 2023. IQ-EQ's offices are at 2nd Floor, Gaspé House, 66-72 Esplanade, St. Helier, Jersey JE1 1GH, Channel Islands. Tel: (0)1534 714591 Email: CSDSL@IQEQ.com The Administration Services Agreement may be terminated by either party on not less than 90 calendar days' written notice, where either party is declared insolvent or bankrupt or where either party is in breach of the Administration Services Agreement, amongst other scenarios. The Administration Services Agreement also sets out the liability of IQ-EQ to the Issuer and the associated liability cap. Terms used in this announcement and not otherwise defined bear the same meanings as were used in the base prospectus of the Issuer dated 3 March 2023 or the base prospectus of the Issuer dated 20 April 2023 (as the case may be). For further information, please contact: CoinShares Digital Securities Limited 2 Hill Street St. Helier, Jersey, JE24UA Channel Islands ir@coinshares.com This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com .

