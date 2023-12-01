J.P. Morgan SE: NEOM INV Fund Co Concludes Investment in Technogym

NOT FOR PUBLICATION, DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA OR ITS TERRITORIES OR POSSESSIONS OR TO ANY U.S. PERSON, CANADA, JAPAN, AUSTRALIA OR ANY JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OR REGULATIONS OF SUCH JURISDICTION

NEOM INVESTMENT FUND COMPANY CONCLUDES INVESTMENT IN TECHNOGYM, A WORLD LEADING BRAND IN PRODUCTS AND DIGITAL TECHNOLOGIES FOR FITNESS, SPORT AND HEALTH FOR WELLNESS, TO SUPPORT NEOM VISION

MILAN, Italy, Dec. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Following the announcement made on 30 November 2023, NIF Holding (Italy) S.r.l. (the "Purchaser") a wholly owned indirect subsidiary of NEOM Investment Fund Company ("NIF"), which itself is wholly owned by NEOM Company, announces the completion of the reverse accelerated bookbuilding (the "RABB") for the purchase from selected qualified and institutional investors of approximately 8.8 million ordinary shares of Technogym S.p.A. ("Technogym" or the "Company"). In addition, the Purchaser entered into a derivative solution for the purchase of approximately 3.3 million ordinary shares (the "Derivative", and together with the RABB the "Transaction"). The price per share paid by the Purchaser in the Transaction is €9.20 with a total value for the Transaction of approximately €111.1 million.

Following completion of the Transaction, the Purchaser will hold c.6.0% of the share capital and c.4.5% of the voting rights of Technogym.

NIF believes in the value creation potential of Technogym given the Company's history of steady growth and leading market position globally, which has been driven by its technologically advanced product lines and commitment to innovation in fitness and health since its founding in 1983.

NIF recognizes the growth potential in Technogym and this Transaction reflects NEOM's commitment to creating a new model for sustainable and healthy living. NIF is therefore committed to being a long-term minority investor in Technogym.

The Transaction follows a series of investments recently announced by NIF (https://www.neom.com/en-us/newsroom/neom-announces-investment-fund). These investments exemplify NIF's role supporting NEOM's sector strategies for growth, enabling new technologies, establishing new businesses, and creating job opportunities for a thriving economy in NEOM.

The Transaction will not result in any share dilution for current shareholders of the Company.

J.P. Morgan SE ("J.P. Morgan") acted as the Sole Bookrunner for the Transaction. Rothschild & Co acted as the Sole Financial Advisor to NIF.

Settlement of the RABB is expected to take place on 5 December 2023.

NEOM Investment Fund Company

NEOM Investment Fund Company ("NIF") is the strategic investment arm of NEOM Company, designed to activate, advance, and accelerate the global transformational changes critical to a sustainable future. NIF will support the buildout and development of NEOM and deliver mutual, long-term value across sector projects with large multinationals, innovators, and the wider institutional investment community. Its core activities include executing transactions alongside NEOM's sectors and subsidiary companies, focused on direct investments in pioneering growth companies and next-generation industries, and on fundraising at the project level that would ultimately lead to strategic management of NEOM's diverse portfolio of commercial assets. As a catalyst for change, NIF actively seeks out and advocates for setting up large anchor businesses in NEOM, along with moonshot tech investments that are required to deliver sustainable long-term prosperity at a time when the world faces challenges of unprecedented scale and complexity.

For more information about NIF, visit https://www.neom.com/en-us/invest/neom-investment-fund (https://www.neom.com/en-us/invest/neom-investment-fund) or visit www.neom.com (http://www.neom.com/) and www.neom.com/en-us/newsroom (http://www.neom.com/en-us/newsroom). For media enquiries please email media@neom.com (mailto:media@neom.com).

