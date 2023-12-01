HYDROGEN REFUELING SOLUTIONS (HRS): HRS UNVEILED ITS NEW HRS HYDROGEN REFUELING STATION DISPENSER DESIGNED IN COLLABORATION WITH CREATOR PHILIPPE STARCK AT THE COP28 IN DUBAÏ

HRS UNVEILED ITS NEW HRS HYDROGEN REFUELING STATION DISPENSER DESIGNED IN COLLABORATION WITH CREATOR PHILIPPE STARCK

AT THE COP28 IN DUBAÏ

DUBAI, 1 DECEMBER 2023

HRS, a European designer and manufacturer of hydrogen refueling stations, unveiled its new stations' dispenser designed in collaboration with Philippe Starck, at the opening of COP28, taking place from November 30 to December 12, 2023, in Dubai. The first dispensers will be installed from 2024 on, for both HRS14 (200kg/day) and HRS40

(1 tonne/day) stations.

« Hydrogen is clean; it is nothingness, the ether. It is clear that HRS BY STARCK hydrogen refueling stations should be dematerialized. No particular style or design, for an object, which, like all other smart devices, has already disappeared. This station that will fuel the future is almost invisible: a polished stainless-steel box, a mirror with a window through which we can see that the interior is almost empty, a few strange optical effects, known as dichroism, that make this nothingness change color.

HRS BY STARCK is elegant and intelligent energy, at the service of hydrogen, which is the minimum that gives the maximum, serving people and the future. » Philippe Starck

Watch the story in video here

As a major European player in the roll-out of hydrogen infrastructure for mobility, which will ultimately significantly reduce fossil fuel emissions, HRS will present its technology at a central stand in the COP28 "Green Zone", the hub dedicated to energy transition technologies, innovation and decarbonization.

ABOUT HRS

Founded in 2004, Hydrogen-Refueling-Solutions (HRS), formerly TSM, is pioneer in hydrogen mobility. European designer and manufacturer of hydrogen refueling stations, for over ten years, the Company has been committed to reducing transport emissions.

At its new Champagnier site, HRS will have the mass production capacity to assemble up to 180 units a year, in record time - as little as 8 weeks.

The Company posted 2022/2023 revenue of €30.1 million. As of June 30, 2023, the company had 135 employees. (ISIN code: FR0014001PM5 - ticker symbol: ALHRS).

CONTACTS

Relations investisseurs

ACTUS finance & communication

Grégoire SAINT-MARC

hrs@actus.fr

00 33 1 53 67 36 94 Financial press relations

ACTUS finance & communication

Anne Catherine BONJOUR

hrs-presse@actus.fr

00 33 1 53 67 36 93 Corporate press relations

ACTUS finance & communication

Anne-Charlotte DUDICOURT

hrs-presse@actus.fr

00 33 1 53 67 36 32

ABOUT STARCK

As a world-renowned designer who possesses wide-ranging ingenuity, Philippe Starck has always focused on the essentials, on his vision: that creation, whatever form it takes, should improve the lives of as many people as possible. As such, he is one of the pioneers and central figures of the concept of "democratic design".

By rolling out his impressive body of work across all areas, from day-to-day products (lemon squeezers, furniture, electric bikes and individual wind turbines), architecture (hotels and restaurants seeking to offer a stimulating experience), marine and aerospace engineering (megayachts, space station habitation module), he has continued to push the boundaries and criteria of design, becoming one of the most forward-thinking and renowned inventors in the contemporary international scene.

www.starck.com / Facebook @StarckOfficial / Instagram @Starck

------------------------

This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER ".

- SECURITY MASTER Key:

ym5uk8lslJuVmJ1yksdoZmNqbWlim2GYmGLIk2aaZpiZnG5kmWuXbJyZZnFklmVu

- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.

------------------------



© Copyright Actusnews Wire

Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free

Full and original release in PDF format:https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-83108-2023_12_01-starck-revelee-vdef-uk.pdf