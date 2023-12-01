Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 01.12.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 684 internationalen Medien
InnoCan veröffentlicht Quartalszahlen - Umsatz mehr als ver-5-facht!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2QNN5 | ISIN: FR0014001PM5 | Ticker-Symbol: 1FO
Tradegate
30.11.23
14:11 Uhr
16,660 Euro
-0,180
-1,07 %
Branche
Erneuerbare Energien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
HYDROGEN-REFUELING-SOLUTIONS Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
HYDROGEN-REFUELING-SOLUTIONS 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
16,80016,92008:05
Actusnews Wire
01.12.2023 | 08:23
93 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

HYDROGEN REFUELING SOLUTIONS (HRS): HRS UNVEILED ITS NEW HRS HYDROGEN REFUELING STATION DISPENSER DESIGNED IN COLLABORATION WITH CREATOR PHILIPPE STARCK AT THE COP28 IN DUBAÏ

HRS UNVEILED ITS NEW HRS HYDROGEN REFUELING STATION DISPENSER DESIGNED IN COLLABORATION WITH CREATOR PHILIPPE STARCK
AT THE COP28 IN DUBAÏ

DUBAI, 1 DECEMBER 2023

HRS, a European designer and manufacturer of hydrogen refueling stations, unveiled its new stations' dispenser designed in collaboration with Philippe Starck, at the opening of COP28, taking place from November 30 to December 12, 2023, in Dubai. The first dispensers will be installed from 2024 on, for both HRS14 (200kg/day) and HRS40
(1 tonne/day) stations.

« Hydrogen is clean; it is nothingness, the ether. It is clear that HRS BY STARCK hydrogen refueling stations should be dematerialized. No particular style or design, for an object, which, like all other smart devices, has already disappeared. This station that will fuel the future is almost invisible: a polished stainless-steel box, a mirror with a window through which we can see that the interior is almost empty, a few strange optical effects, known as dichroism, that make this nothingness change color.

HRS BY STARCK is elegant and intelligent energy, at the service of hydrogen, which is the minimum that gives the maximum, serving people and the future. » Philippe Starck

Watch the story in video here

As a major European player in the roll-out of hydrogen infrastructure for mobility, which will ultimately significantly reduce fossil fuel emissions, HRS will present its technology at a central stand in the COP28 "Green Zone", the hub dedicated to energy transition technologies, innovation and decarbonization.

ABOUT HRS

Founded in 2004, Hydrogen-Refueling-Solutions (HRS), formerly TSM, is pioneer in hydrogen mobility. European designer and manufacturer of hydrogen refueling stations, for over ten years, the Company has been committed to reducing transport emissions.

At its new Champagnier site, HRS will have the mass production capacity to assemble up to 180 units a year, in record time - as little as 8 weeks.

The Company posted 2022/2023 revenue of €30.1 million. As of June 30, 2023, the company had 135 employees. (ISIN code: FR0014001PM5 - ticker symbol: ALHRS).

CONTACTS

Relations investisseurs
ACTUS finance & communication
Grégoire SAINT-MARC
hrs@actus.fr
00 33 1 53 67 36 94		Financial press relations
ACTUS finance & communication
Anne Catherine BONJOUR
hrs-presse@actus.fr
00 33 1 53 67 36 93		Corporate press relations
ACTUS finance & communication
Anne-Charlotte DUDICOURT
hrs-presse@actus.fr
00 33 1 53 67 36 32

ABOUT STARCK

As a world-renowned designer who possesses wide-ranging ingenuity, Philippe Starck has always focused on the essentials, on his vision: that creation, whatever form it takes, should improve the lives of as many people as possible. As such, he is one of the pioneers and central figures of the concept of "democratic design".

By rolling out his impressive body of work across all areas, from day-to-day products (lemon squeezers, furniture, electric bikes and individual wind turbines), architecture (hotels and restaurants seeking to offer a stimulating experience), marine and aerospace engineering (megayachts, space station habitation module), he has continued to push the boundaries and criteria of design, becoming one of the most forward-thinking and renowned inventors in the contemporary international scene.

www.starck.com / Facebook @StarckOfficial / Instagram @Starck

------------------------
This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER".
- SECURITY MASTER Key: ym5uk8lslJuVmJ1yksdoZmNqbWlim2GYmGLIk2aaZpiZnG5kmWuXbJyZZnFklmVu
- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.
------------------------
Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-83108-2023_12_01-starck-revelee-vdef-uk.pdf

© Copyright Actusnews Wire
Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free
Video-Workshop: Das kleine Einmaleins der Charttechnik
In diesem kostenlosen Video-Workshop von Stefan Klotter lernen Sie alles über Charttechnik. Lassen Sie sich diesen kostenfreien Workshop nicht entgehen!
Hier klicken
© 2023 Actusnews Wire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.