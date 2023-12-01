Lodestone Energy has started generating electricity at its solar plant in Kaitaia, New Zealand - the nation's largest solar array and first utility-scale PV installation to date.From pv magazine Australia Renewables developer Lodestone Energy has started generating energy at its 39.4 MW solar project in Kaitaia, on New Zealand's North Island. The developer, which started work in late 2022 and broke ground in April 2023, expects the project to generate 55 GWh of power per year. Besides the Kaitaia Solar Farm, Lodestone's phase-one capital program includes solar projects at Edgecumbe, Waiotahe, ...

