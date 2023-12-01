MERCURE HOTELS CELEBRATES 50 YEARS OF UNIQUELY LOCAL FOODIE EXPERIENCES WITH 'DISCOVER LOCAL: THE BUCKET LIST EDITION'

Mercure has partnered with Munchies and TOPJAW to inspire the palates of world travelers with 50 amazing food & drink experiences around the globe.

PARIS, Dec. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- To mark its 50th anniversary, Mercure is pleased to announce the launch of its very own 'Bucket List' designed to inspire guests, travelers and passionate foodies to embark on a journey of local discovery. Mercure's Bucket List (live on December 1st) is a selection of 50 handpicked food and drink experiences from around the world, representing some of the best and most unique places to eat and drink, whilst staying at a Mercure property. The curated list is set to be revealed at a celebratory event on December 5th at Mercure Porto Centro Aliados in Portugal.

"At Mercure, we believe that food and beverage are universal symbols of welcome and are at the heart of how we experience new cultures," said James Wheatcroft, Global SVP Midscale Brands at Accor. "In honor of our 50th anniversary, Mercure invites travelers to 'Discover Local', everywhere. For many of us, that means sampling the best food and drinks that each unique corner of the world has to offer. With the help of our partners at TOPJAW and Munchies, we are thrilled to share these 50 amazing culinary adventures that we hope will inspire our guests, fans, and followers."

The Bucket List is an extension of Mercure popular 'Discover Local' program, which highlights local specialties and reveals unexpected local stories to our guests. . To create the foodie-driven Bucket List, Mercure engaged its global network, asking hotel teams and staff to submit their top local culinary experiences. The submissions were reviewed by a panel of food and travel experts including TOPJAW- food and travel filmmakers, and Munchies - Food by Vice, as well as Mercure Global Marketing team.

At the official reveal party, taking place at Mercure Porto Centro Aliados, guests will be transported around the world to destinations in the UK, Italy, Vietnam, Australia, and Argentina, through five beautifully designed and locally inspired stations. At each station, one of the 50 foodie experiences featured on Mercure's Bucket List will be carefully re-interpreted by local chefs, bartenders, and suppliers. Guests will have the chance to discover and sample the unique food and drink experiences, whilst also enjoying live musical performances and opportunity to meet Jesse Burgess from TOPJAW.

Each of the 50 Bucket List experiences is tied to a Mercure hotel destination. With over 950 hotels worldwide, from Jakarta to Oxford, Mercure presence around the globe is incredibly wide-ranging, with hotel teams who are not only genuinely knowledgeable about their cities, but also dialed into the evolving culture of their neighborhoods. Listed below are a few experiences featured on Mercure's Bucket List, with the full list available at mercurebucketlist.com.

Stroll among a lavender haze and slurp fresh oysters while staying at Mercure Kangaroo Island Lodge. One of Australia's well-hidden secrets, pristine Kangaroo Island is home to Emu Bay Lavender , a fifth generation family lavender farm, where guests can sip small batch brews such as Miss Donnington's wild lavender gin and Miss Lemington's lavender limoncello. Next up is a favourite of local seafood enthusiasts and epicureans - Oyster Farm Shop - for a tour of the oceanic farm and a sampling of seasonal bivalves.

, a fifth generation family lavender farm, where guests can sip small batch brews such as Miss Donnington's wild lavender gin and Miss Lemington's lavender limoncello. Next up is a favourite of local seafood enthusiasts and epicureans - - for a tour of the oceanic farm and a sampling of seasonal bivalves. Harvest a batch of fresh seaweed from the Atlantic Ocean and turn it into caviar, while staying at Mercure La Baule Majestic, in the oceanside town of La Baule, France. Founder Jean-Marie Pedron and his wife Valérie happily give guests a tour of their algae farm which is built on their family's former saltworks, a site nourished by the sea for over 500 years. Ferme Marine at Le Croisic is a favorite supplier of top chefs across France. After gathering seaweed, guests will learn to make seaweed caviar, a dish which mixes various raw algae and bursts with sea flavors.

is a favorite supplier of top chefs across France. After gathering seaweed, guests will learn to make seaweed caviar, a dish which mixes various raw algae and bursts with sea flavors. Learn from a Thai fishing master at Bophut Beach, in a beautiful and historic fishing village of Koh Samui in Thailand, during a stay at Mercure Samui Chaweng Tana. Guests have the chance to meet Mr. Arwae Lermae, an 80-year-old native of Koh Samui, who shares his knowledge of ancient fishing traditions to support the community. After a stroll through the lively night market, guests are treated to a sumptuous seafood dinner at Auan Tai restaurant, which offers an authentic "from sea to table" tasting menu.

restaurant, which offers an authentic "from sea to table" tasting menu. Stir up some authentic Spanish paella while staying at Mercure Benidorm, along the Costa Blanca in the Valencia region of Spain. At Molino Roca , the restaurant owned by the world-famous rice producers, guests can partake in a master class on making authentic paella. The culinary team at Molino Roca prepare this famous dish in true Valencian style for locals and visitors every day. A private workshop will provide a hands-on paella demonstration, along with a lesson on sangria, the famous Spanish cocktail made with red or white wine and fresh fruits.

, the restaurant owned by the world-famous rice producers, guests can partake in a master class on making authentic paella. The culinary team at prepare this famous dish in true Valencian style for locals and visitors every day. A private workshop will provide a hands-on paella demonstration, along with a lesson on sangria, the famous Spanish cocktail made with red or white wine and fresh fruits. Indulge in a trifecta of Japanese traditions with a rich experience of wagyu, sake, and geisha, while staying at Mercure Kyoto Station. Nestled in the heart of Kyoto's famous Gion District - one of the country's rare and prestigious geiko districts - Ryotei Bungo resides in a heritage-designated building that sets the tone for an evening of history and culture. Guests will be delighted by multiple course servings of the finest wagyu beef and perfect sake pairings, while delighting in the fun and fascinating performances of an authentic geiko and maiko.

resides in a heritage-designated building that sets the tone for an evening of history and culture. Guests will be delighted by multiple course servings of the finest wagyu beef and perfect sake pairings, while delighting in the fun and fascinating performances of an authentic geiko and maiko. Create your own blend of Indonesian coffee while staying at Mercure Tangerang BSD City. Among the serene garden atmosphere of Kopi Kebon Kita, coffee enthusiasts are invited to delve into the art of blending their own personalized coffee flavors, with a private workshop guided by expert baristas. Guests will learn about the various types of local coffee beans, get to know the distinct characteristics of each, and experiment with ratios to create a signature blend. Light snacks are served alongside the final coffee creations.

After checking off one of Mercure's Bucket List foodie experiences, guests can return to a warm, authentic and locally inspired Mercure hotel for a comfortable and cozy night's sleep.

"Helping our guests discover the heart of a destination is what Mercure is designed for - it is how we train our hotel teams and the many ways in which we inspire our guests," said Mr. Wheatcroft. "We hope our new Bucket List will inspire more people to venture out into the world, go beyond the tried-and-tested landmarks, and join us at a Mercure destination where we will happily share our favorite experiences of authentic culture, outstanding food and drinks, and joyful encounters with local characters."

To start planning your next trip and discover Mercure's Bucket List experiences, visit Mercure's Bucket List website.

Inspired by Mercury, the Roman god of travelers, Mercure hotels offer so much more than a place to find comfort and sleep - they are a portal to discovery, a springboard to exploration. Since its founding in 1973, Mercure prides itself on offering high-quality standards with a true take on locality. Through its "Discover Local" program, Mercure welcomes guests - be it in Rio, Paris, Bangkok or any other destination globally - and instantly immerses them in a locally inspired atmosphere. Everything from the decorative design to our passion for local food and beverage discoveries is rooted in the unique features of each destination. Mercure hotels are conveniently located in city centers, by the sea or in the mountains, with more than 950 hotels in 60+ countries. Mercure is part of Accor, a world-leading hospitality group counting over 5,500 properties throughout more than 110 countries, and a participating brand in ALL - Accor Live Limitless - a lifestyle loyalty program providing access to a wide variety of rewards, services and experiences.?

