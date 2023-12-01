Anzeige
PR Newswire
01.12.2023 | 09:36
150 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Super Absorbent Polymers Market worth $13.2 billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, Dec. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The report "Super Absorbent Polymers Market by Type (Sodium Polyacrylate, Polyacrylate/Polyacrylamide Copolymer, Bio-Based Sap), Application (Personal Hygiene, Agriculture, Medical, Industrial), And Region - Global Forecast to 2030", is projected to reach USD 13.2 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 6.3% from USD 8.7 billion in 2023.

MarketsandMarkets_Logo

The Super absorbent polymers market is driven by increasing demand for adult incontinence product, increasing use in water treatment application, and increasing demand of disposable baby diapers combined with growing market of bio-based SAP due to stringent regulations.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Super Absorbent Polymers Market".

250 - Tables
50 - Figures
212 - Pages

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=177336849

Sodium Polyacrylate is projected to be the largest type of super absorbent polymers, in terms of value, during the forecast period.

Sodium polyacrylate is the largest type of super absorbent polymer due to its ability to absorb 100 to 1000 times its mass in water. t is a cross-linked polymer that contains sodium atoms and absorbs water through a process called osmosis. When dissolved in water, it forms a thick and transparent solution due to the ionic interactions of the molecules. The cross-links that connect the chains together prevent them from dissolving or breaking apart in the water, allowing sodium polyacrylate to absorb large amounts of water.

Agriculture is the fastest growing application of the super absorbent polymers, in terms of value.

Agriculture is the fastest-growing application of super absorbent polymers market. Super absorbent polymers can improve the fertility and water holding capacity of soil, which is essential for sustainable agriculture and crop production. These polymers can help retain water in the soil, providing a reliable water source for plants during droughts, which is crucial for maintaining crop health and yield.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=177336849

Asia Pacific captures the largest share in the super absorbent polymers market during the forecast period, in terms of value.

Asia Pacific is the largest market for super absorbent polymers due to several factors. The region has the largest consumption of super absorbent polymers, with China, India and Japan being the major contributors. The increasing demand for personal care products and agricultural products in the region is driving the growth of the super absorbent polymers market. The region's economic expansion is also a significant contributor to the expansion of the global super absorbent polymers market.

Key Players

The key global players in the super absorbent polymers market include Nippon Shokubai (Japan), BASF (Germany), Evonik Industries (Germany), Sumitomo Seika (Japan), LG Chem (South Korea), Chase Corporation (US), Formosa Plastic Corporation (Taiwan), Kao Corporation (Japan), Satellite Science & Technology Co., Ltd. (China), SDP Global (Japan), Yixing Danson Technology (China).

