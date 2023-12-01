BloombergNEF says it has recorded a 14% decline in battery prices this year, mainly due to cheaper raw materials, following an unprecedented rise in 2022.BloombergNEF said in its latest annual study on lithium-ion batteries that the average price of battery packs has fallen this year to $139/kWh, or 14% less than the average of $161/kWh in 2022. To calculate this average price, BNEF conducted more than 300 surveys among buyers and sellers of lithium-ion batteries for electric passenger vehicles, commercial vehicles, buses, two- and three-wheeled vehicles, and energy storage applications. Prices ...

