Re:NewCell AB: Renewcell's Production Development in November 2023

STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN / ACCESSWIRE / December 1, 2023 / Re:NewCell AB (publ) (FRA:6QP)(STO:RENEW)

For the period 1 November to 30 November, Renewcell 1 produced 1,339 metric tons of prime quality dissolving pulp. Total production output at Renewcell 1 was 1,420 metric tons and no metric tonnes were delivered to customers.

Due to the lack of sales volumes in November the monthly production volume was lower than the production capacity, in order not to affect cash flow negatively. It is expected that the production volume for December will also be below the production capacity due to expected lower sales volumes.

Contact

Toby Lawton, CFO

investors@renewcell.com

About Renewcell

Re:NewCell AB (publ) ("Renewcell") developed a patented process that enables the recycling of cellulosic textile waste, such as worn-out cotton clothes and production scraps, transforming it into a pristine new material called CIRCULOSE®. Founded by innovators from Stockholm's KTH Royal Institute of Technology in 2012, the award-winning, Sweden-based sustaintech company's vision is to make fashion circular.



Through its patented process, Renewcell is able to recycle cellulosic textile waste, such as worn-out cotton clothes and production scraps, transforming it into a pristine new material called CIRCULOSE®. Fast Company named Renewcell one of the World's Most Innovative Companies in 2021, as well as World Changing Idea in 2023. CIRCULOSE® was also included on TIME Magazine's list of the 100 Best Inventions 2020.

Renewcell is a publicly listed company with shares traded on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market with the ticker name RENEW and ISIN code SE0014960431. FNCA Sweden AB is Certified Adviser.

Attachments

Renewcell's production development in November 2023

SOURCE: Re:NewCell AB (publ)

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/812192/renewcells-production-development-in-november-2023