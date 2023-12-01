Sri Lanka's Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB) is inviting proposals for the development of 1 MW (AC) to 5 MW (AC) solar projects across half a dozen locations in the South Asian country.Sri Lanka's government-owned CEB recently launched an auction inviting power producers to apply to develop 1 MW (AC) to 5 MW (AC) ground-mounted solar installations across six locations in the country. Installations - totaling 19 MW (AC) - will be awarded 20-year PPAs with a maximum tariff of LKR 34.93 ($0.11)/kWh, according to CEB tender documents. Projects will be located near six existing substations. This includes ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...