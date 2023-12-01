Anzeige
01.12.2023
IMC Exploration Group Plc - Total Voting Rights

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, December 01

IMC EXPLORATION GROUP PLC

("IMC" or the "Company")

TOTAL VOTING RIGHTS

DUBLIN: 1 December 2023 - IMC Exploration Group plc (LSE: IMC) announces that as at the date of this announcement, IMC has in issue a total of 685,097,479 ordinary shares of €0.001 each ("Ordinary Shares"). There are no Ordinary Shares held in treasury and therefore the total number of voting rights in the Company is 685,097,479. This figure may be used by shareholders in the Company as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the share capital of the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Enquiries:

IMC Exploration Group plc

Eamon O'Brien

+353 87 6183024

Kathryn Byrne

+353 85 233 6033

Keith Bayley Rogers & Co. Limited (financial adviser to IMC Exploration Group plc)

Stephen Clayson

stephen.clayson@kbrl.co.uk

+44 (0)7771 871 847

Brinsley Holman

brinsley.holman@kbrl.co.uk

+44 (0)7776 302 228


