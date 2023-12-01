AECI Limited - Interest Payment Notification
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, December 01
AECI LIMITED
(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa)
(Registration No. 1924/002590/06)
Company code: AECI
LEI: 3789008641F1D3D90E85
Bond code: AECI05 ISIN: ZAG000199258
Bond code: AECI06 ISIN: ZAG000199266
(AECI)
INTEREST PAYMENT NOTIFICATION
Noteholders are advised of the following interest payments due on 11 December 2023:
Bond code: AECI05
ISIN: ZAG000199258
Coupon: 9.723%
Interest amount due: R 12 968 883.70
Bond code: AECI06
ISIN: ZAG000199266
Coupon: 9.833%
Interest amount due: R 11 399 545.07
Interest period: 11 September 2023 to 10 December 2023
Payment date: 11 December 2023
Date convention: Following Business Day
1 December 2023
Debt Sponsor
RAND MERCHANT BANK (A division of FirstRand Bank Limited)