AECI Limited - Interest Payment Notification

LONDON, United Kingdom, December 01

AECI LIMITED

(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa)

(Registration No. 1924/002590/06)

Company code: AECI

LEI: 3789008641F1D3D90E85

Bond code: AECI05 ISIN: ZAG000199258

Bond code: AECI06 ISIN: ZAG000199266

(AECI)

INTEREST PAYMENT NOTIFICATION

Noteholders are advised of the following interest payments due on 11 December 2023:

Bond code: AECI05

ISIN: ZAG000199258

Coupon: 9.723%

Interest amount due: R 12 968 883.70

Bond code: AECI06

ISIN: ZAG000199266

Coupon: 9.833%

Interest amount due: R 11 399 545.07

Interest period: 11 September 2023 to 10 December 2023

Payment date: 11 December 2023

Date convention: Following Business Day

1 December 2023

Debt Sponsor

RAND MERCHANT BANK (A division of FirstRand Bank Limited)