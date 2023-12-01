Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA: ODDO BHF Initiates Research Coverage with an "Outperform" Recommendation and a Target Price of 5.00 EUR

DORTMUND, GERMANY / ACCESSWIRE / December 1, 2023 / ODDO BHF Corporates & Markets AG, Frankfurt am Main, initiates research coverage of BVB share according to its initial research study dated November 30, 2023 with a "outperform" recommendation and a target price of 5.00 EUR.
For further information please see the column "capital markets view" under www.bvb.de/aktie.
Dortmund, December 1, 2023
Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA
