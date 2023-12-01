Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Samstag, 02.12.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 684 internationalen Medien
Massive Neubewertung dieser Lithium-Aktie ist jetzt überfällig!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 549309 | ISIN: DE0005493092 | Ticker-Symbol: BVB
Xetra
01.12.23
17:35 Uhr
3,765 Euro
+0,110
+3,01 %
Branche
Freizeitprodukte
Aktienmarkt
Prime Standard
SDAX
1-Jahres-Chart
BORUSSIA DORTMUND GMBH & CO KGAA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BORUSSIA DORTMUND GMBH & CO KGAA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
3,7303,78001.12.
3,7253,78001.12.
ACCESSWIRE
01.12.2023 | 12:38
207 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA: ODDO BHF Initiates Research Coverage with an "Outperform" Recommendation and a Target Price of 5.00 EUR

DORTMUND, GERMANY / ACCESSWIRE / December 1, 2023 / ODDO BHF Corporates & Markets AG, Frankfurt am Main, initiates research coverage of BVB share according to its initial research study dated November 30, 2023 with a "outperform" recommendation and a target price of 5.00 EUR.

For further information please see the column "capital markets view" under www.bvb.de/aktie.

Dortmund, December 1, 2023

Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA
Borussia Dortmund Geschäftsführungs-GmbH

Contact:

Dr. Robin Steden
Inhouse Counsel / Investor Relations

SOURCE: Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/812208/oddo-bhf-initiates-research-coverage-with-an-outperform-recommendation-and-a-target-price-of-500-eur

Video-Workshop: Das kleine Einmaleins der Charttechnik
In diesem kostenlosen Video-Workshop von Stefan Klotter lernen Sie alles über Charttechnik. Lassen Sie sich diesen kostenfreien Workshop nicht entgehen!
Hier klicken
© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.