Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA: ODDO BHF Initiates Research Coverage with an "Outperform" Recommendation and a Target Price of 5.00 EUR

DORTMUND, GERMANY / ACCESSWIRE / December 1, 2023 / ODDO BHF Corporates & Markets AG, Frankfurt am Main, initiates research coverage of BVB share according to its initial research study dated November 30, 2023 with a "outperform" recommendation and a target price of 5.00 EUR.

For further information please see the column "capital markets view" under www.bvb.de/aktie.

Dortmund, December 1, 2023

Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA

Borussia Dortmund Geschäftsführungs-GmbH

Contact:

Dr. Robin Steden

Inhouse Counsel / Investor Relations

SOURCE: Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/812208/oddo-bhf-initiates-research-coverage-with-an-outperform-recommendation-and-a-target-price-of-500-eur