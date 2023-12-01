Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 1, 2023) - Copperhead Resources Inc. (CSE: CUH) ("Copperhead" or the "Company") announces it has granted an aggregate of 975,000 incentive stock options (the "Options") to certain directors, officers and consultants in accordance with the Company's stock option plan. All such Options have an exercise price of $0.10 per share and a 5-year term. All of the Options granted vest immediately. The Options grant is subject to the approval of the Canadian Securities Exchange.

About Copperhead Resources Inc.

Copperhead Resources Inc. is a mineral resource company engaged in the business of acquiring and exploring mineral resource properties. The Company's principal objective is to locate and develop precious metals, focusing initially on the exploration and development of the Red Line Project, the Company's sole mineral exploration project located in British Columbia, Canada. The Company has acquired the option to acquire a 75% undivided right, title, and interest in and to the Red Line Project pursuant to an option agreement. From time to time the Company may also evaluate and acquire other mineral properties of merit, containing a variety of metals and minerals and located in a variety of geographical jurisdictions.

For further information about Copperhead, please contact:

Damian Lopez

President & CEO

Copperhead Resources Inc.

Email: damian@resurgentcapital.ca

