Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Samstag, 02.12.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 684 internationalen Medien
Massive Neubewertung dieser Lithium-Aktie ist jetzt überfällig!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3LKWD | ISIN: XS2647979181 | Ticker-Symbol:
Stuttgart
01.12.23
14:59 Uhr
99,66 Euro
-0,59
-0,59 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Anleihen
1-Jahres-Chart
EUROPEAN INVESTMENT BANK Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
EUROPEAN INVESTMENT BANK 5-Tage-Chart
Dow Jones News
01.12.2023 | 13:16
365 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(2)

Ørsted partners with Breakthrough Energy Catalyst, the European Commission, and the European Investment Bank for FlagshipONE

DJ Ørsted partners with Breakthrough Energy Catalyst, the European Commission, and the European Investment Bank for FlagshipONE 

Ørsted A/S (Orsted) 
Ørsted partners with Breakthrough Energy Catalyst, the European Commission, and the European Investment Bank for 
FlagshipONE 
01-Dec-2023 / 12:45 CET/CEST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
1.12.2023 12:45:16 CET | Ørsted A/S | Investor News 

Today, at COP28, Ørsted announced that the EU-Catalyst Partnership, which consists of the European Commission, 
Breakthrough Energy Catalyst, and the European Investment Bank, has vowed to support Ørsted's FlagshipONE project, 
highlighting the innovative nature of this project and its potential to contribute to the decarbonisation of shipping. 
FlagshipONE is Europe's largest e-methanol plant and is currently the world's strongest proof point that carbon-neutral 
shipping is possible. 

Breakthrough Energy Catalyst is a first-of-its-kind model, bringing together government partners and leading 
organisations from across the private sector to fund and scale emerging climate technologies. Breakthrough Energy 
Catalyst will acquire a 15 % equity interest in FlagshipONE and provide a grant to the project, subject to the 
fulfilment of funding conditions. With the funding supporting the project, Ørsted will seek to sign long-term offtake 
agreements, creating a new model for the shipping industry to purchase fuel, which will be needed for future projects 
to secure the capital required to scale production of green fuels. 

In addition, the project is also expected to receive a grant from Horizon Europe and a quasi-equity investment from EIB 
through InvestEU. EU funding for the partnership is from Horizon Europe and the EU Innovation Fund within the framework 
of InvestEU according to the established governance procedures. The EU funding will contribute to the first commercial 
demonstration of the technology of FlagshipONE. Located in Örnsköldsvik in northern Sweden, FlagshipONE is expected to 
produce up to 55,000 tonnes of e-methanol each year to enable the shipping industry offtakers to achieve a >95 % 
reduction in carbon emissions versus when using conventional fossil fuels. 

Werner Hoyer, President of the European Investment Bank, says: "Putting the world on track for net-zero will require 
game-changing technologies, especially for the hard-to-abate sectors in the economy. Today, we're announcing our 
intention to support - under the EU-Catalyst Partnership - Ørsted's FlagshipONE project to decarbonise the heavy 
shipping industry. Through our cooperation with the European Commission and Breakthrough Energy Catalyst, we seek to 
finance the development and scale-up of innovative solutions that are essential for transitioning to climate 
neutrality." 

Mads Nipper, Group President and CEO of Ørsted, says: "We're extremely proud to partner with three of the most 
forward-thinking and ambitious leaders in the green transformation, highlighting that FlagshipONE is truly a 
breakthrough project. Ørsted's history of scaling technologies from first-of-a-kind to widespread adoption - often with 
support from EIB - gives us confidence that, together with Breakthrough Energy Catalyst, the European Commission, and 
EIB, we can apply that hard-won experience to delivering the maturation of the European P2X industry." 
Rodi Guidero, Executive Director of Breakthrough Energy and Managing Partner of Breakthrough Energy Ventures, says: 
"Today's announcement demonstrates the tangible impact of Breakthrough Energy Catalyst's approach. This collaboration 
helps advance FlagshipONE - from finalising development, commencing construction, and, ultimately, achieving 
operations. Together, we're providing a blueprint for accelerating first-of-a-kind solutions that will help Europe meet 
its decarbonisation goals." 

Global shipping accounts for around 3 % of global carbon emissions, and the sector is a focus area for Ørsted as the 
company expands its presence in green fuels across Northern Europe and the US. FlagshipONE is the first e-methanol 
project in Ørsted's green fuels pipeline. The company is also developing a 300,000 tonnes/year e-methanol project in 
the US Gulf Coast area, which was recently awarded funding by the US Department of Energy as part of the US 'Hydrogen 
Hubs' initiative. There are 230 dual-fuel ships in operation or on order, 47 % of which were announced this year, 
highlighting the rising interest from shipping companies. 

FlagshipONE is located on the grounds of the Swedish biomass-fired combined heat and power plant 'Hörneborgsverket' in 
Örnsköldsvik, operated by Övik Energi. The e-methanol from FlagshipONE will be produced using renewable energy, which 
is almost exclusively the electricity source in this part of Sweden, and biogenic carbon dioxide captured from 
Hörneborgsverket. In addition, FlagshipONE will use steam, process water, and cooling water from Hörneborgsverket, and 
excess heat from the e-methanol production process will be delivered back to Övik Energi and integrated into their 
district heating supply. 

For further information, please contact: 
Media Relations 
Jakob Gøtzsche Vesterager 
+45 99 55 78 21 
javen@orsted.com 
Investor Relations 
Rasmus Keglberg Hærvig 
+45 99 55 90 95 
ir@orsted.com 

About Ørsted 
The Ørsted vision is a world that runs entirely on green energy. Ørsted develops, constructs, and operates offshore and 
onshore wind farms, solar farms, energy storage facilities, renewable hydrogen and green fuels facilities, and 
bioenergy plants. Ørsted is recognised on the CDP Climate Change A List as a global leader on climate action and was 
the first energy company in the world to have its science-based net-zero emissions target validated by the Science 
Based Targets initiative (SBTi). Headquartered in Denmark, Ørsted employs approx. 8,000 people. Ørsted's shares are 
listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen (Orsted). In 2022, the group's revenue was DKK 132.3 billion (EUR 17.8 billion). Visit 
orsted.com or follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram and X. 

About EU-Catalyst partnership 
The EU-Catalyst Partnership brings together the Commission, the European Investment Bank, and Breakthrough Energy 
Catalyst. It was first announced at the Mission Innovation Ministerial Conference in June 2021 by Commission President 
Ursula von der Leyen and Bill Gates, founder of Breakthrough Energy. The partnership will mobilise up to EUR 820 
million between 2022-2026 to accelerate the deployment and rapidly commercialise innovative technologies that will help 
deliver on the European Green Deal ambitions and the EU's 2030 climate targets. Each euro of public funds is expected 
to leverage three euros of private funds. Investments will be directed towards a portfolio of EU-based projects with 
high potential in five sectors: renewable hydrogen; sustainable aviation fuels; direct air capture; long-duration 
energy storage, and decarbonisation of industry. 

About Breakthrough Energy 
Breakthrough Energy is committed to accelerating the world's journey to a clean energy future. The organization funds 
breakthrough technologies, advocates for climate-smart policies, and mobilizes partners around the world to take 
effective action, accelerating progress at every stage. 
Breakthrough Energy Catalyst is a novel platform that funds and invests in first-of-a-kind commercial projects for 
emerging climate technologies. By investing in these opportunities, Catalyst seeks to accelerate the adoption of these 
technologies worldwide and reduce their costs. 

Catalyst currently focuses on five technology areas: clean hydrogen, sustainable aviation fuel, direct air capture, 
long-duration energy storage, and manufacturing decarbonization. In addition to capital, Catalyst leverages the team's 
energy-infrastructure-investing and project-development expertise to work with innovators on advancing their projects 
from the development stage to funding and ultimately, to construction. Learn more about Breakthrough Energy and 
Catalyst at breakthroughenergy.org. 

About the European Investment Bank 
The EIB is the lending institution of the EU, owned by its Member States and makes long-term finance available for 
sound investment to advance the EU's policy goals. In 2019, the EIB's Energy Lending Policy was adopted to end 
financing to any unabated fossil fuels energy projects, including natural gas, the first Multilateral Development Bank 
(MDB) to do so. In 2021, the EIB became the first MDB to align our financial activities with the Paris Agreement. 
Through its Climate Bank Roadmap, the EIB Group aims to support EUR1 trillion of investment in climate action and 
environmental sustainability through the critical decade, 2021-2030. The EIB committed to increasing investment in 
climate action and environmental sustainability to more than 50 % of the EIB's annual lending by 2025 - last year, that 
was exceeded with 58%. 

About the European Commission 
The European Commission is part of the executive of the European Union. The Commission has a range of policies and 
programmes to deliver on its climate ambitions. Under the European Green Deal, the 'Fit for 55' package was adopted in 
July 2021 with the aim of cutting greenhouse gas emissions by at least 55% by 2030.The EU-Catalyst partnership is one 
of the key actions through, which the European Commission seeks achieve this goal through mobilizing private funding 
through public support. 

Horizon Europe is the EU's research and innovation framework programme worth EUR95.5 billion (2021-2027). It dedicates 
35% of its budget to climate action. At the same time, the programme also supports a range of partnerships which 
mobilise private funding to deliver on pressing global challenges and modernise industry through research and 
innovation. The programme also includes the European Innovation Council (EIC) that supports start-ups and companies in 
the whole innovation chain, from research to validation, acceleration and commercialization. 

The Innovation Fund is one of the world's largest funding programmes for the demonstration of low- and zero-carbon 
innovative solutions and technologies funded entirely from EU Emissions Trading System (EU ETS) revenues and estimated 
at EUR40 billion until 2030. The Fund has so far provided almost EUR7 billion in grants for over 100 projects through calls 
for proposals. On 23 November 2023, the Innovation Fund opened its 7^th call for proposals and its first auction. 
The InvestEU programme provides the European Union with crucial long-term funding by leveraging substantial private and 
public funds in support of a sustainable recovery. It also helps mobilise private investments for the European Union's 
policy priorities, such as the European Green Deal and the digital transition. The InvestEU programme brings together 
under one roof the multitude of EU financial instruments currently available to support investment in the European 
Union, making funding for investment projects in Europe simpler, more efficient and more flexible. The programme 
consists of three components: the InvestEU Fund, the InvestEU Advisory Hub and the InvestEU Portal. The InvestEU Fund 
is implemented through financial partners that will invest in projects using the EU budget guarantee of EUR26.2 billion. 
The entire budget guarantee will back the investment projects of the implementing partners, increase their risk-bearing 
capacity and thus mobilise at least EUR372 billion in additional investment. 

News Source: Ritzau 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:      DK0060094928 
Category Code: MSCM 
TIDM:      Orsted 
Sequence No.:  289250 
EQS News ID:  1787733 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1787733&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 01, 2023 06:45 ET (11:45 GMT)

Video-Workshop: Das kleine Einmaleins der Charttechnik
In diesem kostenlosen Video-Workshop von Stefan Klotter lernen Sie alles über Charttechnik. Lassen Sie sich diesen kostenfreien Workshop nicht entgehen!
Hier klicken
© 2023 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.