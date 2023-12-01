CI Games has completed a key milestone with its Lords of the Fallen (LotF) launch on 13 October, achieving 1.2m unit sales by end-November. Q3 performance benefited from pre-launch sales of LotF, although marketing costs affected profitability. LotF is one of the first games to use the Unreal Engine 5 platform for cutting-edge graphics, which caused some initial compatibility issues that have since been addressed. Sentiment is positive across all demographics and the game has since received accolades that provide momentum for Black Friday and Christmas sales.

