Solar, at 34.9 GW of installed capacity, now accounts for 15.8% of Brazil's energy mix, ranking second after hydroelectric plants at 49%, but ahead of wind power at 12.2%, according to the Brazilian Association of Photovoltaic Solar Energy (Absolar).From pv magazine Brazil New statistics from Absolar show that Brazil's solar capacity reached 34.9 GW in October, surpassing wind power to account for 15.8% of the country's total generation capacity. Hydroelectric plants, once more than 80% of Brazil's generating capacity, now account for 49% of the total. The statistics, collected by Absolar ...

