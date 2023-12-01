Pressure BioSciences Inc.: Pressure BioSciences and Veterans Service Team Launch UltraShear Best-in-Class Nano-CBD Topical Spray - MMA Champ Cat Zingano Now Official VST Ambassador

Initial Revenue Expected to Reach $1.0 Million in Year 1 Increasing to More Than $10 Million in Year 5 of the Agreement. "Valor CBD" Topical Spray Now Available on the VST Website.

SOUTH EASTON, MA / ACCCESSWIRE / December 1, 2023 / Pressure BioSciences, Inc. (OTCQB:PBIO) ("PBIO" or "Company"), a leader in the development and sale of broadly enabling, pressure-based instruments, consumables, and specialty process development and testing services to the global nutraceuticals, cosmeceuticals, food/beverage, biotherapeutics, and other industries, and the Veterans Service Team ("VST"), a self-funded, 501(c)(3) non-profit company dedicated to the support and wellness of active duty and former members of all branches of the US Military and US Coast Guard, today announced that VST has launched public availability of their first collaboration product, a Nano CBD Topical Spray with revolutionary fast performance enabled by PBIO's unique, patented UltraShear nanoemulsions platform technology. Marketed by VST, the product is named "Valor CBD" inspired by the courage of our Nation's true heroes, the men and women who have selflessly served our country.

"There are few organizations with a mission as honorable as VST's, supporting veteran's challenges of pain, PTSD, anxiety, and more, and focused on helping them in multiple ways to succeed and thrive," said Richard T. Schumacher, PBIO's President & CEO. "The remarkable performance of the UltraShear Nano-CBD product is closely aligned with that mission (fast-absorbing with reliable payload delivery) to ensure our Vets are getting the best-in-class CBD product on the market, which they so eminently deserve! Our UltraShear Nano-CBD Topical Spray is now available to VST members and non-members alike as "Valor CBD" at www.vst.org, with all profits going to charities supporting veterans and animal welfare."

The UltraShear Difference

PBIO's UltraShear Technology (UltraShearTM or USTTM) platform allows oil-soluble active molecules (like CBD) to be prepared into nanoemulsions of vanishingly tiny oil droplets in water. The precisely controlled resulting nano-emulsion ensures breakthrough speed of absorption and unparalleled circulating availability of the active oil-soluble ingredients (CBD or other active molecules) to the water-based biochemistry of our bodies (human or animals). "Quite simply, conventional oil and cream products have a low rate of absorption, so the products do not work quickly or effectively. Products made with our UltraShear platform change that equation completely, producing nanoemulsions of CBD oil in water ("Nano CBD"), that deliver unprecedented speed of topical action, unparalleled bioavailability, and reliably dosed payload delivery," commented John B. Hollister, PBIO's Director of Marketing and Sales. Mr. Hollister added that PBIO is now capable of commercially processing Nano CBD in the Company's west coast partner's manufacturing facilities.

Accelerating the Partnership and Sales

This past summer, PBIO announced a five-year strategic partnership with VST, focused on benefiting the broad active duty and veteran's communities. Howard Zall, COO of VST, stated that VST had independently determined that PBIO's Ultra Shear Technology was the world's leading platform for creating the most highly effective nanoemulsions of CBD in either topical or oral spray formats. Mr. Zall further commented that VST was delighted to work with PBIO to quickly get the Nano CBD product into the hands of VST members to help address and manage their diversity of critical needs. Following the announced launch, Mr. Zall commented: "With our quickly growing membership base, significant industry endorsements, and recently announced partnership with the exceptional athlete Cat Zingano (VST Ambassador), we're seeing a rapid increase in momentum for our organization and our products."

Cat Zingano recently announced her partnership with VST via Facebook, saying: "They do amazing work to enhance the well-being of US military members and veterans. I'm looking forward to helping grow [VST's] reach and impact."

Ric Schumacher summarized the outlook for this exciting partnership: "VST's goal is to grow membership to exceed two million of the nearly 18 million active-duty personnel and veterans within the next five years. PBIO and VST believe that PBIO's revenue from this relationship will significantly grow year-over-year, initially from annual revenue of about $1.0M to more than $10M in the fifth year of the agreement. Together with VST, PBIO believes we will reach sales of up to 50K spray bottles in Year 1 to approximately 500K spray bottles in Year 5 - just for Nano-CBD products sales (both topical and oral). This is just the beginning of a long-term partnership. PBIO investors and VST members can expect to see more UltraShear-processed products offered through VST in the months and years ahead."

About Veterans Service Team (VST)

The VST mission is to serve the roughly 18 million current members and veterans of the US Armed Services and Coast Guard with education, support services, and a potent collection of diverse, carefully selected health and wellness products. VST is in the early stages of building membership, through which they expect to increase VST to over 2 million members in the next five years. VST's founder, Captain George Ackerson, is an exceptional individual with a strong, diverse background. As a seasoned business professional and former Military Officer, he brings a wealth of experience to the table. Notably, Captain Ackerson served in Vietnam as a Special Ops Scout Helicopter Pilot, demonstrating his bravery and commitment to service. Captain Ackerson's passion lies in supporting fellow veterans by leveraging his extensive knowledge and expertise. With a deep understanding of health and wellness, he strives to make a meaningful impact and empower others through innovative approaches.

About Pressure BioSciences, Inc.

Pressure BioSciences, Inc. (OTCQB: PBIO) is a global leader in providing innovative, broadly enabling, high pressure-based solutions for a range of industries, including biotechnology, pharmaceutical, nutraceutical, cosmeceutical, and agrochemical, as well as food and beverage manufacturing. Our products utilize both constant and alternating pressure. Our first patented enabling technology platform, Pressure Cycling Technology (PCT), is used to control bio-molecular interactions (such as cell lysis and biomolecule extraction) safely and reproducibly, for biomarker and target discovery, drug design and development, biotherapeutics characterization and quality control, soil & plant biology, forensics, and counter-bioterrorism applications. Our acquisition of the BaroFold patented technology platform in 2017, allowed us to offer important new bio-pharma contract services and GMP manufacturing equipment to this enormous market sector. Most recently, we developed the commercially-scalable and high-efficiency pressure-based Ultra Shear Technology (UltraShear) platform, which allows us to produce stable and precisely controlled nanoemulsions of otherwise immiscible oil and water components. It also allows for the preparation of higher quality, homogenized, extended shelf-life or room-temperature-stable low-acid liquid foods that cannot be effectively preserved using existing non-thermal technologies. Our commitment to innovation and cutting-edge technology has established PBIO as the leader in high-pressure platform technologies, providing unique and effective solutions to diverse, major (and growing) global market sectors.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements relate to future events or our future financial performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our or our industry's actual results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed, implied, or inferred by these forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as "may," "will," "should," "could," "would," "expects," "plans," "intends," "anticipates," "believes," estimates," "predicts," "projects," "potential" or "continue" or the negative of such terms and other comparable terminology. These statements are only predictions based on our current expectations and projections about future events. You should not place undue reliance on these statements. In evaluating these statements, you should specifically consider various factors. Actual events or results may differ materially. These and other factors may cause our actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statement. These risks, uncertainties, and other factors include, but are not limited to, the risks and uncertainties discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, and other reports filed by the Company from time to time with the SEC. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any of the information included in this release, except as otherwise required by law.

For more information about PBIO, VST, and this press release, please click on the following website links:

http://www.pressurebiosciences.com

http://www.vst.org

Please visit us on Facebook, LinkedIn, and Twitter.

Press Contacts:

Richard T. Schumacher, President and CEO (508) 230-1828

John B. Hollister, Director of Marketing and Sales (805) 908-5719

Howard Zall, COO, Veterans Service Team (303) 520-1533

Captain George Ackerson, President, Veterans Service Team (406) 621-0104

SOURCE: Pressure BioSciences Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/811843/pressure-biosciences-and-veterans-service-team-launch-ultrashear-best-in-class-nano-cbd-topical-spray--mma-champ-cat-zingano-now-official-vst-ambassador