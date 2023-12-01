Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Last day of trading in Copperstone Resources AB (619/23)

At the request of Copperstone Resources AB (publ), the trading in the company's shares on Nasdaq First North Growth Market is to cease. The last day of trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market is expected to December 7, 2023, and from December 8, 2023, the shares will be listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. Preliminary last day of trading will be on December 7, 2023. Short name: COPP ---------------------------- ISIN code: SE0020999639 ---------------------------- Order book ID: 38904 ---------------------------- For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Listing Qualifications, telephone +46 8 405 60 00, or iss@nasdaq.com. Nasdaq Stockholm AB