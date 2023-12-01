Trane Technologies Advances Cold Chain Decarbonization With New Thermo King Digital Solutions

New digital solutions offer Thermo King customers insights into unit status, performance, maintenance needs and more.

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / December 1, 2023 / Thermo King - by Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT), a global climate innovator - is setting the standard in digital solutions for transport with the development of telematics solutions that make it easier than ever for customers to meet both sustainability and operational goals.

With the industry's first predictive analytics, Thermo King solutions enable reduced fuel consumption, increased uptime, and boost fleet profitability. With more than 100,000 connected vehicles utilizing TracKing globally, Thermo King's suite of connected solutions help fleets optimize performance and transport valuable goods safely and efficiently.

"As the world contends with the impact of climate change, Thermo King continuously draws on our rich history of industry leadership to develop the next generation of technology," said Karin de Bondt, president, Thermo King Americas. "By leveraging data and insights that respond and react to customer needs quickly, our solutions smooth the path to decarbonization without sacrificing performance."

This September, Thermo King announced the launch of TracKing® Pro telematics, a premium digital offering with the potential to reduce up to 600,000 metric tons of carbon emissions per year, the equivalent of taking over 100,000 passenger vehicles off the road. TracKing Pro telematics harnesses the power of cutting-edge algorithms to estimate fuel consumption, electricity usage and opportunities to enhance uptime. TracKing® Pro telematics also includes a benchmark analytics dashboard which allows customers to compare fleet energy usage and operations against best-in-class fleets to discover what is possible to achieve.

Beginning in 2024, TracKing telematics hardware and a two-year service subscription will be standard on Thermo King APU, trailer and large truck products which are sold through more than 185 Thermo King dealer locations in the U.S. and Canada. The Thermo King 3rd generation TriPac APU is the first in the refrigerated transportation industry to include telematics. TracKing telematics hardware is already standard in Thermo King's newest domestic rail container unit, the Advancer S-DRC and on the Heat King® 450 series, the highest capacity transport heater available in the market today.

These digital offerings support Thermo King's commitment to reducing carbon emissions and advancing Trane Technologies' 2030 Sustainability Commitments, including the Gigaton Challenge, a commitment to reduce one billion metric tons of greenhouse gas emissions from our customer's carbon footprints by 2030.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Trane Technologies on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Trane Technologies

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/trane-technologies

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Trane Technologies

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/812222/trane-technologies-advances-cold-chain-decarbonization-with-new-thermo-king-digital-solutions