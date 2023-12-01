Karelian Diamond Resources Plc - Holding(s) in Company

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, December 01

1 December 2023

Karelian Diamond Resources plc

("Karelian Diamonds" or the "Company")

Holdings in Company

Karelian Diamonds (AIM: KDR) announces that it was informed on 1 December 2023 that David John Naylor has an interest of 3,160,641 ordinary shares of €0.00025 each ("Ordinary Shares"), equivalent to 3.01 per cent. of the current issued share capital and voting rights of the Company.

