CCL Industries Inc.: CCL Industries Announces Appointment of New Director

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / December 1, 2023 / Mr. Donald G. Lang, Executive Chairman of CCL Industries Inc. ("CCL" or "the Company") (TSX:CCL.A)(TSX:CCL.B), a world leader in specialty label, security and packaging solutions for global corporations, government institutions, small businesses and consumers, announced the appointment today of Mr. Claude Tessier to the Board of Directors.

Claude Tessier, CPA, has had a distinguished 35-year career as a senior executive with extensive financial and operations experience in the food and convenience store industries. Mr. Tessier served as Chief Financial Officer of Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc., a multinational operator of convenience stores, mainly operating under the Couche-Tard, Circle K and Ingo brands, from January 2016 until his retirement in July 2023. Prior to joining Alimentation Couche-Tard, Mr. Tessier was President of the IGA Operations Business Unit at Sobeys Inc. from 2012 to 2016, and prior to that was Senior Vice President, Finance & Strategic Planning of Sobeys Québec from 2003 to 2012. Mr. Tessier also served on the Executive Committee of Sobeys Inc. Prior to his roles at Sobeys, Mr. Tessier gained more than 15 years of experience in senior financial leadership positions with Provigo Inc., a Loblaw company, and Costco Wholesale Canada Ltd. Mr. Tessier has also held prior management positions with Mallette International and PricewaterhouseCoopers.

Mr. Tessier currently serves on the board of the TMX Group Limited, and is a member of the Derivatives Committee, the Self-Regulatory Oversight Committee, and is Chairman of the Finance and Audit Committee. He also serves on the Board of Hydro Québec and is a member of the Audit Committee. Mr. Tessier is past Chairman of Circle K AS, the European division of Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. operating Statoil Fuel & Retail ASA, the retail gasoline filling stations. He also served on the board of La Maison de la Sérénité de Laval, a centre providing free-of-charge quality palliative care, and participated, on a yearly basis, in its fundraising campaign.

Mr. Tessier received a Bachelor of Accounting degree from the Université du Québec à Montréal in 1986 and has been a member of the Canadian Institute of Chartered Accountants since 1987. He brings to the CCL Board deep financial expertise, as well as extensive experience in capital markets and financings, global mergers and acquisitions, strategic planning, operations and risk management, and governance of publicly traded companies.

Mr. Donald G. Lang, Executive Chairman, stated, "We are extremely pleased to welcome Mr. Claude Tessier to our Board and look forward to the value his financial expertise and business experience will bring to the Board and CCL's business."

For more information on CCL, visit - www.cclind.com or contact:

Sean Washchuk

Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

416-756-8526

Business Description

CCL Industries Inc. employs approximately 25,300 people operating 205 production facilities in 43 countries with corporate offices in Toronto, Canada, and Framingham, Massachusetts. CCL is the world's largest converter of pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for a wide range of decorative, instructional, functional and security applications for government institutions and large global customers in the consumer packaging, healthcare & chemicals, consumer electronic device and automotive markets. Extruded & laminated plastic tubes, aluminum aerosols & specialty bottles, folded instructional leaflets, precision decorated & die cut components, electronic displays, polymer banknote substrate and other complementary products and services are sold in parallel to specific end-use markets. Avery is the world's largest supplier of labels, specialty converted media and software solutions for short-run digital printing applications for businesses and consumers available alongside complementary products sold through distributors, mass market stores and e-commerce retailers. Checkpoint is a leading developer of RF and RFID based technology systems for loss prevention and inventory management applications, including labeling and tagging solutions, for the retail and apparel industries worldwide. Innovia is a leading global producer of specialty, high performance, multi-layer, surface engineered films for label, packaging and security applications. The Company is partly backward integrated into materials science with capabilities in polymer extrusion, adhesive development, coating & lamination, surface engineering and metallurgy; deployed as needed across the four business segments.

SOURCE: CCL Industries Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/811959/ccl-industries-announces-appointment-of-new-director