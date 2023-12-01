Global-e saw a 53% YoY uplift in Black Friday-Cyber Monday weekend cross-border e-commerce sales

PETAH-TIKVA, Israel, Dec. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Global-e (NASDAQ: GLBE), the world's leading platform enabling and accelerating global, direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce, announced today a record 53% increase in sales over Black Friday Cyber Monday (BFCM) weekend from the previous year.

YoY increase in sales over the 2023 BFCM weekend was seen across many markets worldwide. Standout markets include: United Kingdom, United States, Canada, Italy, France, Mexico, Australia, Japan and Saudi Arabia.

Cross-border e-commerce shopping peaked throughout November, with an uptick in sales beginning already in the 2nd week of the month, earlier than the promotions and uptick started last year. Promotions continued throughout the month, leading to a peak in trading over the Black Friday weekend. The e-commerce sales made via Global-e's platform in November almost doubled compared to October. This is significantly higher than the uptick for the same period last year, indicating shoppers' stronger focus on promotions.

Black Friday itself (34% of total BFCM weekend sales) maintained an edge over Cyber Monday (22% of total BFCM weekend sales) as the strongest day for Global-e merchants during the BFCM weekend period.

"As we reflect on the numbers, it's evident that the global e-commerce market experienced strong growth, leading up to and during the Black Friday/Cyber Monday weekend," says Nir Debbi, Co-founder and President of Global-e. "In fact, the surge in sales we saw started earlier, gaining momentum towards Black Friday, as shoppers across the globe eagerly embraced promotions initiated earlier in the month."

About Global-E Online Ltd.

Global-e (Nasdaq: GLBE) is the world's leading platform enabling and accelerating global, Direct-To-Consumer cross-border e-commerce. The chosen partner of over 1,000 brands and retailers across the United States, Europe and Asia, Global-e makes selling internationally as simple as selling domestically. The company enables merchants to increase the conversion of international traffic into sales by offering online shoppers in over 200 destinations worldwide a seamless, localized shopping experience. Global-e's end-to-end e-commerce solutions combine best-in-class localization capabilities, big-data best-practice business intelligence models, streamlined international logistics and vast cross-border experience, enabling international shoppers to buy seamlessly online and retailers to sell to, and from, anywhere in the world. For more information, please visit: www.global-e.com.

