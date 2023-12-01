Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 1, 2023) - Emperor Metals Inc. (CSE: AUOZ) (OTCQB: EMAUF) (FSE: 9NH) ("Emperor") is pleased to announce that its common shares are now listed for trading in the United States on the OTCQB Venture Market under the symbol "EMAUF". The Company has additionally secured Depository Trust Company ("DTC") eligibility for its common shares traded in the United States.

For this listing, the Company profile can be viewed at the OTC Market website at https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/EMAUF/quote where North American and international investors can find Real-Time level 2 quotes (denominated in US dollars) along with current market information and Company news. Emperor's common shares will continue to trade in Canada on the Canadian Stock Exchange (the "CSE") under the symbol "AUOZ" and primary reporting for public disclosure will continue to be found under the company profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

Emperor CEO, John Florek commented: "This initiative will enable shareholders to benefit from the growing market interest in gold and the Duquesne West Gold Project from US-based retail and institutional investors as we continue our Advanced AI-Assisted exploration strategy to define a modern Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE). Our new OTCQB listing with DTC eligibility now provides exemptions from U.S state securities laws or "Blue Sky" exemptions which will enable US-based investment advisors to research and recommend investment in Emperor. It will also enable US-based investors to execute orders with greater ease on many popular trading platforms such as Fidelity, TD Ameritrade, Charles Schwab, TradeStation, FirstTrade, Interactive Brokers and E-Trade where access to Emperor's common shares listed on the CSE may have been limited previously."

About the OTCQB

The OTCQB® Venture Market is recognized by the Securities and Exchange Commission as an established public market providing public information for analysis. An OTCQB listing offers early-stage and developing U.S. and international companies the benefits of being publicly traded in the U.S. with lower cost and complexity than a U.S. exchange listing. Streamlined market standards enable Canadian companies to provide a strong baseline of transparency to inform and engage U.S. investors. To be eligible, Canadian companies must be current in their SEDAR reporting and undergo an annual verification and management certification process. As a verified market with efficient access for U.S. investors, OTCQB helps companies build shareholder value with the goal of enhancing liquidity and achieving a fair valuation.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), located in New York, N.Y., operates the world's largest electronic inter-dealer quotation system for broker dealers to trade US-based and global securities. It operates the OTCQX® Best Market, the OTCQB® Venture Market, and the Pink® Open Market for over 11,000 U.S. and global securities. Through OTC Link® ATS, it connects a diverse network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services, enabling investors to easily trade through the broker of their choice and empowering companies to improve the quality of information available for investors. To learn more about how OTC Markets creates better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

About the Depository Trust Company

The Depository Trust Company is a subsidiary of The Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation and manages the electronic clearing and settlement of publicly traded companies. Securities that are eligible to be electronically cleared and settled through the DTC are considered "DTC eligible". This electronic method of clearing securities speeds up the receipt of stock and cash, and thus accelerates the settlement process for investors trading the Company's shares on the OTCQB with reduced costs for U.S. investors and brokers, enabling the Company's common shares to be traded through a much wider selection of firms through an electronic method of clearing securities.

About the Duquesne West Gold Project

Emperor's flagship Duquesne West Gold Property is located 32 km northwest of the city of Rouyn-Noranda and 10 km east of the town of Duparquet. The property lies within the historic Duparquet gold mining camp in the southern portion of the Abitibi Greenstone Belt in the Superior Province.

Under an Option Agreement, Emperor agreed to acquire a one hundred percent (100%) interest in a mineral claim package comprising 38 claims covering approximately 1,389 ha, located in the Duparquet Township of Quebec (the "Duquesne West Property") from Duparquet Assets Ltd., a 50% owned subsidiary of Globex Mining Enterprises Inc. (GMX-TSX). For further information on the Duquesne West Property and Option Agreement, see Emperor's press release dated October 12, 2022, available on SEDAR.

The Property hosts a historical inferred mineral resource estimate of 727,000 ounces of gold at a grade of 5.42 g/t Au.1,2 The mineral resource estimate predates modern CIM guidelines and a Qualified Person has not reviewed or verified the mineral resource estimate on behalf of Emperor, therefore it is considered historical in nature and is reported solely to provide an indication of the magnitude of mineralization that could be present on the property. The gold system remains open for resource identification and expansion.

Reinterpretation of the existing geological model was completed using Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning. This model shows the opportunity for additional discovery of ounces by revealing gold trends unknown to previous workers and the potential to expand the resource along significant gold-endowed structural zones.

1 Watts, Griffis, and McOuat Consulting Geologists and Engineers, Oct 20, 2011, Technical Report and Mineral Resource Estimate Update for the Duquesne-Ottoman Property, Quebec, Canada for XMet Inc.

2 Power-Fardy and Breede, 2011. The Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) constructed in 2011 is considered historical in nature as it was constructed prior to the most recent Canadian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy (CIM) standards (2014) and guidelines (2019) for mineral resources. In addition, the economic factors used to demonstrate reasonable prospects of eventual economic extraction for the MRE have changed since 2011. A qualified person has not done sufficient work to consider the MRE as a current MRE. Emperor is not treating the historical MRE as a current mineral resource. The reader is cautioned not to treat it, or any part of it, as a current mineral resource.

QP Disclosure

The technical content for the Duquesne West Project in this news release has been reviewed and approved by John Florek, M.Sc., P.Geol., a Qualified Person pursuant to CIM guidelines.

About Emperor Metals Inc.

Emperor Metals Inc. is an innovative Canadian mineral exploration company focused on developing high-quality gold properties situated in the Canadian Shield. For more information, please refer to SEDAR (www.sedarplus.com), under the Company's profile.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

s/ "John Florek"

John Florek, M.Sc., P.Geol

President, CEO and Director

Emperor Metals Inc.

For further information, please contact:

Mr. Alex Horsley, Director

Phone: 778-323-3058

Email: alexh@emperormetals.com

Website:www.emperormetals.com

