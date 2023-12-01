Mobilicom and Royalty Management Interviews to Air on the RedChip Small Stocks Big Money Show on Bloomberg TV

ORLANDO, FL / ACCESSWIRE / December 1, 2023 / RedChip Companies will air interviews with Mobilicom Limited (NASDAQ:MOB)(NASDAQ:MOBBW) and Royalty Management Holding Co. (NASDAQ:RMCO)(NASDAQ:RMCOW) on The RedChip Small Stocks Big Money® Show, a sponsored program on Bloomberg TV, this Saturday, December 2, at 7 p.m. Eastern Time (ET). Bloomberg TV is available in an estimated 73 million homes across the U.S.

Oren Elkayam, Founder and CEO, of Mobilicom appears on the RedChip Small Stocks Big Money® Show on Bloomberg TV to provide a corporate update. Mobilicom presents a compelling investment opportunity as a first mover in the $34 billion drone market, offering a unique end-to-end value proposition. It has established itself as a key player with proprietary solutions that enhance drone performance, offer comprehensive cybersecurity, and ensure faster time to market. The company's product suite, serving as the 'brain' inside drones, includes SkyHopper Datalinks, Ground Control Systems, Mobile Mesh Networking, the ICE Cybersecurity Suite, and ControliT. These products work cohesively to control, guide, and protect drones from cyberattacks, offering significant competitive advantages in the rapidly growing small and mid-sized drone and robotics market.

Mobilicom's intellectual property consists of trade secrets and 34 patent claims across two patent families issued in the U.S. and other countries, reinforcing its position as a leader in innovation. With over 50 customers across 16 countries, Mobilicom has achieved notable market penetration through "design wins". The company's 48 design wins to date provide a robust foundation for long-term revenue growth, with each win representing a large manufacturer that has integrated Mobilicom's systems into their drone and robotic solutions. Most recently, a design win with a Tier-1 U.S. manufacturer led to a commercial-scale purchase for drones sold to the U.S. Department of Defense, reflecting the company's potential for growth.

Financially, Mobilicom is in a strong position. With a gross margin of 64% in 2022 primarily based on hardware sales, the company expects its revenues to be increasingly driven by Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) sales and recurring cybersecurity revenues from 2024 onwards. As of June 30, 2023, Mobilicom had a cash balance of $10 million, a low burn rate, and no bank debt, indicating a solid financial footing for future expansion. In summary, Mobilicom offers an attractive investment proposition given its first-mover advantage in the drone market, unique end-to-end offerings, expanding customer base, robust financial position, and significant potential for growth.

Kirk Taylor, CFO, of Royalty Management appears on the RedChip Small Stocks Big Money® Show on Bloomberg TV to provide a corporate update. RMCO targets industries and businesses undergoing significant transformations, uncovering undervalued assets with potential for development and growth. RMCO's unique approach enables it to identify assets that are underutilized, undeveloped, or at a critical juncture in their life cycle. To exploit these opportunities to the fullest, RMCO employs a variety of proven acquisition structures. These include real estate and asset acquisitions aimed at generating additional royalty and revenue streams, purchases and leasing of patents and intellectual property, and strategic partnerships with companies that possess existing portfolios of real estate, royalties, and/or patents. Each acquisition is viewed as a unique opportunity by RMCO, requiring a tailored strategy to unlock its full value.

While traditional royalty companies prioritize profit above all else, RMCO balances profit and benefit. Their long-term financing strategies consider factors such as job creation and environmental impact alongside stakeholder and shareholder returns. With over three decades of combined experience in royalty companies and IP licensing opportunities, the team at RMCO is well-positioned to ensure the stability and long-term security of their operating partners' businesses. RMCO has a robust pipeline of hundreds of opportunities, many of which have been evaluated over the last five years. With over 75% of its targeted assets in North America and a US-based technical management team, RMCO presents a low geopolitical risk. They provide a financial structure that not only paves the way for success but also minimizes dilution to shareholders.

RMCO provides an opportunity for investors to own a company that values sustainable growth and responsible stewardship of resources. Their unique approach to identifying undervalued assets and their commitment to balancing profit with social and environmental impact set them apart from traditional royalty companies. With a strong track record of successful acquisitions and partnerships, RMCO is poised for continued growth and success in the ever-changing business landscape. By investing in RMCO, investors not only have the potential for financial gains but also contribute to creating a more sustainable and responsible future.

About Mobilicom

Mobilicom is a leading provider of cybersecure robust solutions for the rapidly growing defense and commercial drones and robotics market. Mobilicom's large portfolio of field-proven technologies includes cybersecurity, software, hardware, and professional services that power, connect, guide, and secure drones and robotics. Through deployments across the globe with over 50 customers, including the world's largest drone manufacturers, Mobilicom's end-to-end solutions are used in mission-critical functions.

About Royalty Management

Royalty Management Corporation is a royalty company building shareholder value to benefit both its shareholders and communities by acquiring and developing high value assets in a sustainable market environment. The model is to acquire and structure cashflow streams around assets that can support the communities by monetizing the current existing cash flow streams while identifying transitionary cash flow from the assets for the future. For more information visit royaltymgmtcorp.com.

About RedChip Companies

RedChip Companies, an Inc. 5000 company, is an international investor relations, media, and research firm focused on microcap and small-cap companies. For 30 years, RedChip has delivered concrete, measurable results for its clients. Our newsletter, the RedChip Small Stocks Big Money® Show is delivered online weekly to 60,000 investors. RedChip has developed the most comprehensive service platform in the industry for microcap and small-cap companies. These services include the following: a worldwide distribution network for its stock research; retail and institutional roadshows in major U.S. cities; outbound marketing to stock brokers, RIAs, institutions, and family offices; a digital media investor relations platform that has generated millions of unique investor views; investor webinars and group calls; a television show, "The RedChip Small Stocks Big Money® Show," which airs weekly on Bloomberg US; TV commercials in local and national markets; corporate and product videos; website design; and traditional investor relation services, which include press release writing, development of investor presentations, quarterly conference call script writing, strategic consulting, capital raising, and more.

