San Diego, California--(Newsfile Corp. - December 1, 2023) - Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ: SONM) today announced it will present to investors at the Sidoti Small Cap Virtual Conference to be held December 6-7, 2023. Company management will also be available for individual meetings with qualified investors throughout the day.

As part of the conference, Sonim is scheduled to provide a group presentation at 10:45 a.m. ET on December 7, 2023, a webcast of which will be available in the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at https://ir.sonimtech.com/news-events.

To arrange an individual investor meeting with Sonim on December 7, please contact your Sidoti representative or Sonim investor relations at mkreps@darrowir.com.

About Sonim Technologies, Inc.

Sonim Technologies is a leading U.S. provider of ultra-rugged, rugged and consumer durable mobile devices, including phones, wireless internet data devices, tablets and accessories designed to provide extra protection for users that demand more durability in their work and everyday lives. We currently sell our ruggedized mobility solutions to several of the largest wireless carriers in the United States-including AT&T, T-Mobile and Verizon-as well as the three largest wireless carriers in Canada-Bell, Rogers and TELUS Mobility. Our ruggedized phones and accessories are also sold through distributors in North America and Europe. Sonim devices and accessories connect users with voice, data, workflow and lifestyle applications that enhance the user experience while providing an extra level of protection. For more information, visit www.sonimtech.com.

