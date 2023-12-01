Pensana Plc - Result of AGM

LONDON, United Kingdom, December 01

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT CONTAINS INSIDE INFORMATION

Pensana Plc

Results of Annual General Meeting - 1 December 2023

Pensana is pleased to report that at the Company's Annual General Meeting, held earlier today, all Ordinary and Special Resolutions proposed at the meeting, were passed by the requisite majority.

The information contained within this announcement is considered by the Company to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulations (EU) No.596/2014. Upon the publication of this announcement via a Regulatory Information Service, this inside information will be considered to be in the public domain. The person responsible for arranging for the release of this announcement on behalf of the Company is Paul Atherley, Chairman.

