Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 01.12.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 684 internationalen Medien
Massive Neubewertung dieser Lithium-Aktie ist jetzt überfällig!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2PZ3W | ISIN: GB00BKM0ZJ18 | Ticker-Symbol: 48W
Tradegate
01.12.23
12:01 Uhr
0,317 Euro
+0,004
+1,28 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
PENSANA PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PENSANA PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,3160,33215:29
0,3200,32815:01
PR Newswire
01.12.2023 | 15:06
98 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Pensana Plc - Result of AGM

Pensana Plc - Result of AGM

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, December 01

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT CONTAINS INSIDE INFORMATION

Pensana Plc

Results of Annual General Meeting - 1 December 2023

Pensana is pleased to report that at the Company's Annual General Meeting, held earlier today, all Ordinary and Special Resolutions proposed at the meeting, were passed by the requisite majority.

The information contained within this announcement is considered by the Company to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulations (EU) No.596/2014. Upon the publication of this announcement via a Regulatory Information Service, this inside information will be considered to be in the public domain. The person responsible for arranging for the release of this announcement on behalf of the Company is Paul Atherley, Chairman.

- ENDS -

For further information, please contact:

Shareholder/analyst enquiries:

Pensana Plc

Paul Atherley, Chairman IR@pensana.co.uk

Tim George, Chief Executive Officer

Rob Kaplan, Chief Financial Officer


Video-Workshop: Das kleine Einmaleins der Charttechnik
In diesem kostenlosen Video-Workshop von Stefan Klotter lernen Sie alles über Charttechnik. Lassen Sie sich diesen kostenfreien Workshop nicht entgehen!
Hier klicken
© 2023 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.