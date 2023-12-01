KeyBank Awards Six Cincinnati Area Organizations with Grants

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / December 1, 2023 / Some of the most important work KeyBank does happens in the communities we serve. To make a lasting difference, Key teammates make it a priority to engage with community members and community leaders to understand their needs and ideas, develop plans and then act.

In Cincinnati, Key recently awarded six organizations with grant funds totaling $80,000. The grant funds will be used to support an array of programs from workforce development to creating safe, vital neighborhoods.

The organizations which received funds from KeyBank include:

Organization Program Amount CEO Works Cincinnati Workforce Development $10,000 Working in Neighborhoods Homeownership $10,000 Cincinnati Youth Collaborative Education $20,000 S.E.L.F Home Repair and Ownership $15,000 J-RAB, Inc. CJOC $15,000 YWCA Domestic Violence

Shelter Programming $15,000

"These six organizations are representative of what we believe in at KeyBank: establishing safe, healthy, affordable and inclusive communities," said Jennifer Damiano, KeyBank's Cincinnati Market President. "We hope our grants can help in creating opportunities for our neighbors and help build even stronger neighborhoods. We are proud to partner with and support these organizations and the work they're doing to prepare individuals for thriving futures."

