Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Samstag, 02.12.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 684 internationalen Medien
Massive Neubewertung dieser Lithium-Aktie ist jetzt überfällig!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 869353 | ISIN: US4932671088 | Ticker-Symbol: KEY
Tradegate
01.12.23
20:09 Uhr
12,200 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
KEYCORP Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
KEYCORP 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
12,00012,30001.12.
12,10012,20001.12.
ACCESSWIRE
01.12.2023 | 15:26
159 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

KeyBank Awards Six Cincinnati Area Organizations with Grants

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / December 1, 2023 / Some of the most important work KeyBank does happens in the communities we serve. To make a lasting difference, Key teammates make it a priority to engage with community members and community leaders to understand their needs and ideas, develop plans and then act.

In Cincinnati, Key recently awarded six organizations with grant funds totaling $80,000. The grant funds will be used to support an array of programs from workforce development to creating safe, vital neighborhoods.

The organizations which received funds from KeyBank include:

Organization Program Amount
CEO Works Cincinnati Workforce Development $10,000
Working in Neighborhoods Homeownership $10,000
Cincinnati Youth Collaborative Education $20,000
S.E.L.F Home Repair and Ownership $15,000
J-RAB, Inc. CJOC $15,000
YWCA Domestic Violence
Shelter Programming		 $15,000

"These six organizations are representative of what we believe in at KeyBank: establishing safe, healthy, affordable and inclusive communities," said Jennifer Damiano, KeyBank's Cincinnati Market President. "We hope our grants can help in creating opportunities for our neighbors and help build even stronger neighborhoods. We are proud to partner with and support these organizations and the work they're doing to prepare individuals for thriving futures."

  • Learn more about KeyBank's commitment to helping clients and communities thrive

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from KeyBank on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: KeyBank
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/keybank
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: KeyBank

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/812243/keybank-awards-six-cincinnati-area-organizations-with-grants

Video-Workshop: Das kleine Einmaleins der Charttechnik
In diesem kostenlosen Video-Workshop von Stefan Klotter lernen Sie alles über Charttechnik. Lassen Sie sich diesen kostenfreien Workshop nicht entgehen!
Hier klicken
© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.