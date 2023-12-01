Anzeige
Massive Neubewertung dieser Lithium-Aktie ist jetzt überfällig!
WKN: A3DEJS | ISIN: SE0016830335 | Ticker-Symbol: LW5
Frankfurt
01.12.23
09:15 Uhr
0,004 Euro
+0,001
+16,67 %
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire
01.12.2023 | 15:34
155 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB: The observation status for Move About Group AB is updated (620/23)

On November 25, 2022, the shares in Move About Group AB (the "Company") were
given observation status with reference to material adverse uncertainty in
respect of the issuer's financial position. 

On November 28, 2023, the Company issued its interim report for the third
quarter 2023. The report included information that the Company is investigating
the opportunities to carry out a reverse takeover and alternatively to enter
into voluntary liquidation. 

The rules of First North Growth Market state that a listed company can be given
observation status if any circumstance exists that results in substantial
uncertainty regarding the issuer or the pricing of its financial instruments. 

With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides to update the
observation status for the shares in Move About Group AB (MOV, ISIN code
SE0016830335, order book ID 247202). 

For further information about this exchange notice please contact Enforcement &
Investigations, telephone +46 8 405 70 50.
© 2023 GlobeNewswire
© 2023 GlobeNewswire