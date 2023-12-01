Nasdaq Stockholm AB: The observation status for Move About Group AB is updated (620/23)

On November 25, 2022, the shares in Move About Group AB (the "Company") were given observation status with reference to material adverse uncertainty in respect of the issuer's financial position. On November 28, 2023, the Company issued its interim report for the third quarter 2023. The report included information that the Company is investigating the opportunities to carry out a reverse takeover and alternatively to enter into voluntary liquidation. The rules of First North Growth Market state that a listed company can be given observation status if any circumstance exists that results in substantial uncertainty regarding the issuer or the pricing of its financial instruments. With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides to update the observation status for the shares in Move About Group AB (MOV, ISIN code SE0016830335, order book ID 247202). For further information about this exchange notice please contact Enforcement & Investigations, telephone +46 8 405 70 50.