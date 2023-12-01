Crown Holdings, Inc.: Crown at COP 28: Driving Discussions around Climate and Aluminum Decarbonization

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / December 1, 2023 / Amid the ongoing race to slow the pace of climate change, Crown continues to take a proactive role in industry sustainability initiatives. Long-term decarbonization remains at the forefront of those efforts, with Climate Action and Optimum Circularity as two core pillars of focus within our ongoing Twentyby30 program. We understand that to effectively drive change and reduce our footprint, we must be frequent participants in conversations both up and down the value chain, working with our partners and peers to identify and execute solutions for our sector. By being aligned as a collective group, we can create a larger, more meaningful impact.

To continue this collaboration, we are heading to COP28, the 2023 United Nations Climate Change Conference (Dubai, UAE, Nov. 30 - Dec. 12). As the world's largest and most prominent annual meeting of the minds on climate-related issues, COP28 serves as a critical forum for various industries to take stock of progress around the Paris Agreement.

This year, we are participating in two key sessions on site at COP28. Sandrine Duquerroy-Delesalle, Director of Sustainability & External Affairs at Crown will speak along with other thought leaders on various aluminum-centric topics. Details of the sessions include:

COP28 Call to Action - Circularity in the Heavy Emitting Sectors: A Call to Accelerate Aluminum Beverage Can Circularity

Tuesday, Dec. 5, 4 p.m. GST

Convened by COP28 and the International Aluminium Institute, the Call to Action will gather the aluminium beverage can industry and call on national governments to improve circularity policies. It will focus on the importance of aluminum beverage can recycling to achieve net zero targets, the need for widespread national and regional legislation and policies that will drive higher collection, sorting and recycling of used beverage cans.

From Policy to Action, Solving the Waste Challenges

Wednesday, Dec. 6, 1 p.m. GST

Convened by Tadweer, a leading waste and environmental services operator and aimed at unpacking waste management strategies and regulations and notably the principles of extended producer responsibility (EPR) policies and its impacts on product life cycles as well as the environmental importance of achieving packaging waste recycling targets.

We look forward to connecting with all COP28 participants in Dubai and to creating more actionable next steps around recycling rates, waste management and overall industry decarbonization. We also encourage our employees and partners to participate in these collective efforts, whether on site or from afar, as it is this kind of widespread momentum that can help us ultimately reach our targets.

Check back here and follow us on LinkedIn to see live updates from COP28 and to learn what's next for us on the topic of climate action.

