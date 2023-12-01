Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Samstag, 02.12.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 684 internationalen Medien
Massive Neubewertung dieser Lithium-Aktie ist jetzt überfällig!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3CNUE | ISIN: SE0015950001 | Ticker-Symbol: 4D2
Frankfurt
30.11.23
08:05 Uhr
0,002 Euro
+0,002
+566,67 %
Branche
Erneuerbare Energien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
NILAR INTERNATIONAL AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NILAR INTERNATIONAL AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire
01.12.2023 | 15:58
162 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Delisting of Nilar International AB from Nasdaq First North Growth Market (621/23)

Today, December 1, 2023, Nilar International AB was declared bankrupt by the
Attunda District Court. 

According to item 8.2.6 of the Nasdaq First North Growth Market Rulebook, the
exchange may decide to delist the financial instruments of an issuer if the
issuer is declared bankrupt. 

With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB has decided to delist the
shares of Nilar International AB from Nasdaq First North Growth Market with
immediate effect. 

The trading in the shares is halted and will not be resumed.


Short name:   NILAR    
----------------------------
ISIN code:   SE0015950001
----------------------------
Order book ID: 221609   
----------------------------


For further information regarding this exchange notice please contact
Enforcement & Investigations, telephone + 46 8 405 70 50. 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB
Video-Workshop: Das kleine Einmaleins der Charttechnik
In diesem kostenlosen Video-Workshop von Stefan Klotter lernen Sie alles über Charttechnik. Lassen Sie sich diesen kostenfreien Workshop nicht entgehen!
Hier klicken
© 2023 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.