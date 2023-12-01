The SEFA Group, LLC: SEFA Awarded Exclusive Fly Ash Marketing Agreement

Multi-Year Agreement Will Help Serve the Concrete Industry in Tennessee and Surrounding States

LEXINGTON, SC / ACCESSWIRE / December 1, 2023 / The SEFA Group, LLC, a leader in recycling coal combustion products, announced today that it has been awarded a multi-year fly ash marketing agreement for Cumberland Fossil Plant, a TVA facility in Central Tennessee. SEFA has been serving the Tennessee ready-mixed concrete market since 1986 and currently serves customers in Eastern Tennessee.

Class F fly ash offers environmental and structural benefits in concrete and other industrial applications and is vital to new construction. This material will be recycled to improve the strength, durability, and sustainability of interstate highways, bridges, buildings, stadiums, and other industrial construction projects in the state, as well as smaller projects like parking lots, driveways, and sidewalks. In addition to prolonging the lifecycle of infrastructure, incorporating fly ash in concrete also lowers greenhouse gas emissions from producing concrete.

Jim Clayton, Chief Operating Officer, said, "We are excited to expand our footprint for sustainable materials and support concrete producers across Tennessee with this source of fly ash. The demand for fly ash continues to rise with new construction and improvements to highways and bridges in the Southeast and our company is dedicated to the highest level of service in meeting the need for this material."

SEFA has been a fly ash sales and marketing leader in the Southeast for more than four decades by offering technical expertise in the functional performance of fly ash in any situation and recycling over 30 million tons of fly ash.

"We look forward to serving our customers with an additional source of Class F quality fly ash and providing technical services for projects throughout Tennessee and surrounding states," said Bert Nunn, Vice President.

The SEFA Group, LLC

The SEFA Group, LLC has been making a positive difference in the environment for 47 years, marketing and selling coal combustion products from a variety of locations in the Southeast and Mid-Atlantic regions for recycled, beneficial use in concrete and other industrial applications. Today, SEFA has over 500 employees, operates its own fleet of over 250 trucks and provides engineering and industrial services for beneficiation facilities, utility partners and industrial companies in the Southeast. SEFA was acquired by Heidelberg Materials on May 2, 2023, and is now part of one of the world's largest integrated manufacturers of building materials and solutions with leading market positions in cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt.

