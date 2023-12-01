Anzeige
Samstag, 02.12.2023
Massive Neubewertung dieser Lithium-Aktie ist jetzt überfällig!
WKN: A12CNT | ISIN: SE0003656834
iZafe Group Board Member Bosse Johansson Purchases 800,000 Shares

STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN / ACCESSWIRE / December 01, 2023 / iZafe Group (STO:IZAFE-B) iZafe Group's board member, Bosse Johansson, acquired 800,000 Class B shares in the company yesterday, valued at 216,000 SEK (0.27 SEK per share).

The purchase was made yesterday, on November 30th. Bosse Johansson's total shareholding in iZafe now amounts to these 800,000 Class B shares.

"Acquiring shares in iZafe is a step that demonstrates my confidence in the company's direction and potential. I look forward to continuing to contribute to our collective success and supporting the company's development," says Bosse Johansson.

Contacts

Anders Segerström, Chief Executive Officer
E-mail: anders.segerstrom@izafegroup.com
Phone number: +46 70-875 14 12

iZafe Group AB (publ.)
David Bagares gata 3
111 38 Stockholm

E-mail: ir@izafegroup.com
www.izafegroup.com
eucaps.com/izafe-group

About iZafe Group AB (publ.)

iZafe Group is a Life Science company that conducts research, development and marketing of digital medical solutions and services for safer medication management at home.

The company leads the development of digital drug dispensing through the drug robot Dosell as well as the SaaS solution Pilloxa with the smart pillbox. The company's solutions reduce the risk of incorrect medication in the home, increase compliance, relieve public health care, increase the quality of life for patients and create a safer environment for relatives.

The customers consist of private individuals, pharmaceutical companies and public and private healthcare providers in Sweden, the Nordics and globally. iZafe Group primarily sells through well-established partners who already have long and deep customer relationships with the prioritized customer groups. The head office is in Stockholm.

iZafe Group AB has been listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market since 2018. Mangold Fondkommission AB is the company's Certified Adviser. Further information is available at www.izafegroup.com

Image Attachments

Bosse Johansson

Attachments

iZafe Group Board Member Bosse Johansson Purchases 800,000 Shares

SOURCE: iZafe Group

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/812261/izafe-group-board-member-bosse-johansson-purchases-800000-shares

