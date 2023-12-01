In a new weekly update for pv magazine, Solcast, a DNV company, reports that Ireland, the west coast of Great Britain, Northern Italy, and the rest of Eastern Europe saw 10-30% above average November irradiance while other areas saw lower or close to average irradiance than normal.In November, Europe's dominant weather pattern was a persistent low pressure centered over the Baltic, which significantly influenced solar irradiance patterns across the continent. Data analyzed by Solcast, via the Solcast API, shows a mixed November across Europe as Ireland, the west coast of Great Britain, Northern ...

