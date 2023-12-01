Madrileña Red de Gas is testing a heating system prototype developed by Germany company Vaillant that uses exclusively green hydrogen. The 25 kW system is equivalent in shape and size to a current natural gas heating system.From pv magazine Spain Madrileña Red de Gas (MRG), a gas distribution company operating in Madrid, is testing its new green hydrogen heating system aimed at generating heat and domestic hot water at one of its facilities. German heating company Vaillant, Madrid-based gas provider Centralgas and Barcelona-based gas company Carburos Metálicos collaborated on the project. Vaillant ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...