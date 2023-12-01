Anzeige
Freitag, 01.12.2023
Massive Neubewertung dieser Lithium-Aktie ist jetzt überfällig!
WKN: A2QPCP | ISIN: SE0015346812
Frankfurt
01.12.23
09:15 Uhr
0,076 Euro
+0,001
+1,88 %
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire
01.12.2023
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Ekobot AB (publ) receives observation status (622/23)

Today, December 1, 2023, Ekobot AB (publ) (the "Company") published a press
release with information on its financial situation. 

The rules of Nasdaq First North Growth Market state that an issuer can be given
observation status if there is material adverse uncertainty in respect of the
issuer's financial position. 

With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides that the shares in
Ekobot AB (publ) (EKOBOT, ISIN code SE0015346812, order book ID 216184) shall
be given observation status. 

For further information about this exchange notice please contact Enforcement &
Investigations, telephone +46 8 405 70 50. 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB
© 2023 GlobeNewswire
