Mary Kay Pink Changing Lives Global Cause Marketing Program Improves Millions of Women and Girls' Lives Around the World

Each year, Giving Tuesday sparks a global giving movement that has the power to transform lives around the world. But that's just one day a year. In the spirit of giving year-round, and in honor of Mary Kay Ash's legacy, Pink Changing LivesSM was born. The global cause marketing program reinforces Mary Kay's on-going commitment to recognize women and girls who are changing the world for the better and support organizations worldwide who tirelessly work to improve the lives of women and their families.

Mary Kay Inc. beloved founder, Mary Kay Ash, said "the very foundation of this company is based on the premise of helping others." Those words continue to guide the Company's global philanthropic efforts.

The Pink Changing Lives global cause marketing program is entirely funded by a portion of the sales from Pink Changing Lives designated products in participating Mary Kay markets. Since 2008, the program has impacted more than six million women and their families by partnering with approximately 3,250 organizations around the world, donating over $17 million. Mary Kay markets partner with local organizations addressing critical needs in their immediate community and focusing on key areas like women's empowerment, cancers affecting women, ending domestic violence, beautifying the environment and more.

Below are highlights from 2023 Pink Changing Lives initiatives around the globe:

Mary Kay Canada donated to Look Good Feel Better to support women facing cancer, giving them the tools and techniques to feel beautiful.

donated to Look Good Feel Better to support women facing cancer, giving them the tools and techniques to feel beautiful. Mary Kay China Charity Fund has provided free surgeries for girls with cleft lip and palate who need help since 2014. In June 2021, Mary Kay China launched the "Smile 1000" campaign with the goal of completing 1,000 cleft lip and palate repair surgeries by September 13, 2023, coinciding with the 60 th anniversary of Mary Kay's establishment, which it successfully completed.

has provided free surgeries for girls with cleft lip and palate who need help since 2014. In June 2021, Mary Kay China launched the "Smile 1000" campaign with the goal of completing 1,000 cleft lip and palate repair surgeries by September 13, 2023, coinciding with the 60 anniversary of Mary Kay's establishment, which it successfully completed. Mary Kay Germany/Netherlands/Sweden presented a check for 15,000 euros to Cleft Kinderhilfe in support of the Fly and Help program, which builds schools in under resourced communities.

presented a check for 15,000 euros to Cleft Kinderhilfe in support of the program, which builds schools in under resourced communities. Mary Kay Lithuania donated to Rimantas Kaukenas Charitable Foundation whose goal is to make life easier for seriously ill children and their families by supporting them through their long journey towards recovery.

donated to Rimantas Kaukenas Charitable Foundation whose goal is to make life easier for seriously ill children and their families by supporting them through their long journey towards recovery. Mary Kay Philippines donated to Talikala, Inc. to improve the quality of life for women and young children who are victims and survivors of sex trafficking and prostitution.

donated to Talikala, Inc. to improve the quality of life for women and young children who are victims and survivors of sex trafficking and prostitution. Mary Kay Portugal supported Ajuda de Berço providing foster care for children waiting to be adopted, returned to their biological family, or a safe place to call home.

supported Ajuda de Berço providing foster care for children waiting to be adopted, returned to their biological family, or a safe place to call home. Mary Kay Spain donated to Fero Foundation providing a research grant to a specific group of scientists working to identify the different mechanisms of response to current treatments in Advanced Breast Cancer.

donated to Fero Foundation providing a research grant to a specific group of scientists working to identify the different mechanisms of response to current treatments in Advanced Breast Cancer. Mary Kay U.S. donated to the Mary Kay Ash FoundationSM to help provide grants to domestic violence shelters across the country and support research of cancers affecting women.

Mary Kay Ash reminds us, "I've often said that we are doing something far more important than just selling cosmetics; we are changing lives." In a world that is rapidly evolving, Mary Kay stands at the forefront of change, championing the cause of women while recognizing the immense power they hold in shaping our global economy and driving meaningful change in sustainability efforts. For the most recent updates on Mary Kay's global sustainability strategy, click here.

