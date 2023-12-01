Nasdaq Stockholm AB: The observation status for Urb-it AB (publ) is updated (623/23)

On November 20, 2023, the shares in Urb-it AB (publ) (the "Company") were given observation status with reference to material adverse uncertainty in respect of the issuer's financial position. Today, on December 1, 2023, the Company disclosed a press release with information that the Company makes further write-downs of assets and that the Company has prepared a balance sheet for liquidation purposes. As a consequence, the Company will summon an extraordinary general meeting to resolve on whether to liquidate the Company. The rules of Nasdaq First North Growth Market state that a listed company may be given observation status if any circumstance exists that results in substantial uncertainty regarding the issuer or the pricing of its financial instruments. With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides to update the observation status for the shares in Urb-it AB (publ) (URBIT, ISIN code SE0009921034, order book ID 140232). For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Enforcement & Investigations, telephone +46 8 405 70 50. Nasdaq Stockholm AB