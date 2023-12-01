Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Samstag, 02.12.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 684 internationalen Medien
Massive Neubewertung dieser Lithium-Aktie ist jetzt überfällig!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2DUPM | ISIN: SE0009921034 | Ticker-Symbol: 9XG
Frankfurt
01.12.23
15:10 Uhr
0,001 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
URB-IT AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
URB-IT AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire
01.12.2023 | 16:58
155 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB: The observation status for Urb-it AB (publ) is updated (623/23)

On November 20, 2023, the shares in Urb-it AB (publ) (the "Company") were given
observation status with reference to material adverse uncertainty in respect of
the issuer's financial position. 

Today, on December 1, 2023, the Company disclosed a press release with
information that the Company makes further write-downs of assets and that the
Company has prepared a balance sheet for liquidation purposes. As a
consequence, the Company will summon an extraordinary general meeting to
resolve on whether to liquidate the Company. 

The rules of Nasdaq First North Growth Market state that a listed company may
be given observation status if any circumstance exists that results in
substantial uncertainty regarding the issuer or the pricing of its financial
instruments. 

With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides to update the
observation status for the shares in Urb-it AB (publ) (URBIT, ISIN code
SE0009921034, order book ID 140232). 

For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact
Enforcement & Investigations, telephone +46 8 405 70 50. 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB
Video-Workshop: Das kleine Einmaleins der Charttechnik
In diesem kostenlosen Video-Workshop von Stefan Klotter lernen Sie alles über Charttechnik. Lassen Sie sich diesen kostenfreien Workshop nicht entgehen!
Hier klicken
© 2023 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.