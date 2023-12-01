Alibaba Group: Africa's Business Heroes Prize Competition Announces 2023 Winners and Celebrates Five Years of Entrepreneurial Excellence

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / December 1, 2023 / Alibaba Group

Originally published by APO Group on behalf of Africa's Business Heroes

Entrepreneurs hailing from Nigeria, Kenya and Egypt were in the top three following the final pitching session in the Grand Finale; ABH (www.AfricaBusinessHeroes.org) grant recipients contribute to the creation of over 123,000 direct and indirect jobs through their entrepreneurial endeavors.

The Africa's Business Heroes (ABH) Prize Competition, a philanthropic initiative sponsored by the Jack Ma Foundation and Alibaba Philanthropy, has named Dr. Ikpeme Neto from Nigeria; Thomas Njeru from Kenya and Ayman Bazaraa from Egypt the first, second and third prize winners, respectively, of this year's competition. The announcement took place during an AR-enabled Grand Finale held in Kigali, Rwanda, which also captivated a global audience through a live broadcast.

Continue reading here

Please refer to https://www.alizila.com/esg/ for additional information about Alibaba's sustainability efforts.

L-R: ABH Grand Finale Judge Ibukun Awosika, Founder of The Chair Centre Group; ABH 2023 Second Prize Winner Thomas Njeru, CEO and Co-Founder of Pula Advisors Limited; ABH Grand Finale Judge Joe Tsai, Chairman of Alibaba Group; ABH 2023 First Prize Winner Dr. Ikpeme Neto, CEO and Founder of Wellahealth Technologies; ABH 2023 Third Prize Winner Ayman Bazaraa, CEO and Co-Founder of Sprints; ABH Grand Finale Judge Dr. Diane Karusisi, CEO of Bank of Kigali. Image courtesy of APO Group

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Alibaba Group on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Alibaba Group

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/alibaba-group

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Alibaba Group

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/812296/africas-business-heroes-prize-competition-announces-2023-winners-and-celebrates-five-years-of-entrepreneurial-excellence