Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Samstag, 02.12.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 684 internationalen Medien
Massive Neubewertung dieser Lithium-Aktie ist jetzt überfällig!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A117ME | ISIN: US01609W1027 | Ticker-Symbol: AHLA
Xetra
01.12.23
17:35 Uhr
67,25 Euro
-0,95
-1,39 %
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LTD ADR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LTD ADR 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
67,7568,3001.12.
67,9068,0501.12.
ACCESSWIRE
01.12.2023 | 17:02
442 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(2)

Alibaba Group: Africa's Business Heroes Prize Competition Announces 2023 Winners and Celebrates Five Years of Entrepreneurial Excellence

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / December 1, 2023 / Alibaba Group
Originally published by APO Group on behalf of Africa's Business Heroes

Entrepreneurs hailing from Nigeria, Kenya and Egypt were in the top three following the final pitching session in the Grand Finale; ABH (www.AfricaBusinessHeroes.org) grant recipients contribute to the creation of over 123,000 direct and indirect jobs through their entrepreneurial endeavors.

The Africa's Business Heroes (ABH) Prize Competition, a philanthropic initiative sponsored by the Jack Ma Foundation and Alibaba Philanthropy, has named Dr. Ikpeme Neto from Nigeria; Thomas Njeru from Kenya and Ayman Bazaraa from Egypt the first, second and third prize winners, respectively, of this year's competition. The announcement took place during an AR-enabled Grand Finale held in Kigali, Rwanda, which also captivated a global audience through a live broadcast.

Continue reading here

Please refer to https://www.alizila.com/esg/ for additional information about Alibaba's sustainability efforts.

L-R: ABH Grand Finale Judge Ibukun Awosika, Founder of The Chair Centre Group; ABH 2023 Second Prize Winner Thomas Njeru, CEO and Co-Founder of Pula Advisors Limited; ABH Grand Finale Judge Joe Tsai, Chairman of Alibaba Group; ABH 2023 First Prize Winner Dr. Ikpeme Neto, CEO and Founder of Wellahealth Technologies; ABH 2023 Third Prize Winner Ayman Bazaraa, CEO and Co-Founder of Sprints; ABH Grand Finale Judge Dr. Diane Karusisi, CEO of Bank of Kigali. Image courtesy of APO Group

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Alibaba Group on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Alibaba Group
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/alibaba-group
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Alibaba Group

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/812296/africas-business-heroes-prize-competition-announces-2023-winners-and-celebrates-five-years-of-entrepreneurial-excellence

Video-Workshop: Das kleine Einmaleins der Charttechnik
In diesem kostenlosen Video-Workshop von Stefan Klotter lernen Sie alles über Charttechnik. Lassen Sie sich diesen kostenfreien Workshop nicht entgehen!
Hier klicken
© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.