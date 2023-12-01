For the seventh year in the row, China-based Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. (CATL) looks set to claim the title of the world's biggest battery maker. There are a number of reasons why it continues to maintain its lead in the electric vehicle (EV) and battery energy storage system (BESS) markets..Last year, CATL produced 37% of the world's EV batteries and 43.4% of energy storage batteries for a grand total of 289 GWh and 2023 is shaping to be another landmark year. According to South Korean research firm SNE Research, CATL cemented its domination of the global EV industry in the January-August ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...