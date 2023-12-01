Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 01.12.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 684 internationalen Medien
Massive Neubewertung dieser Lithium-Aktie ist jetzt überfällig!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 906866 | ISIN: US0231351067 | Ticker-Symbol: AMZ
Tradegate
01.12.23
18:09 Uhr
134,76 Euro
+0,58
+0,43 %
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
NASDAQ-100
S&P 500
S&P 100
1-Jahres-Chart
AMAZON.COM INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AMAZON.COM INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
134,76134,8218:09
134,72134,8218:09
ACCESSWIRE
01.12.2023 | 17:50
95 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Whole Foods Market Foundations: Whole Planet Foundation Announces the Kasperick Foundation As 2023 Trailblazer Honoree

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / December 1, 2023 / Whole Foods Market Foundations

Since 2017, Whole Planet Foundation has honored annually a trailblazer advocate who has gone above and beyond to support our mission as they foster their own. This year, we are delighted to award this honor to the Kasperick Foundation.

In 2020, the Kasperick Foundation donated $100,000 to Whole Planet Foundation, launching a special partnership to alleviate poverty around the world. The Kaspericks renewed that support in 2021, along with $890,590 for microfinance projects in Haiti, Kenya and Mozambique.

During 2022, the Kasperick Foundation contributed $2,069,908 to Whole Planet Foundation and microfinance partners in Burkina Faso, Egypt, El Salvador, Guatemala, Kenya, Mali, Mexico, Mozambique, Uganda, and Tanzania, for a current total of $3,160,498 for microlending programs.

Vince Kasperick shares: "The Kasperick Foundation is honored to be the recipient of this year's Trailblazer Award. It is a privilege to be able to work with Whole Planet Foundation and contribute to the great work they are doing to alleviate global poverty through economic opportunity."

On behalf of our Whole Planet Foundation team and microcredit clients, we thank the Kasperick Foundation for supporting our mission in numerous meaningful ways over the years. They are an inspiration!

Learn more at wholeplanetfoundation.org.

Vince and Candace Kasperick, his sister Helen Finneran and Whole Planet Foundation in Kenya learning from the community.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Whole Foods Market Foundations on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Whole Foods Market Foundations
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/whole-foods-market-foundations
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Whole Foods Market Foundations

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/812339/whole-planet-foundation-announces-the-kasperick-foundation-as-2023-trailblazer-honoree

Video-Workshop: Das kleine Einmaleins der Charttechnik
In diesem kostenlosen Video-Workshop von Stefan Klotter lernen Sie alles über Charttechnik. Lassen Sie sich diesen kostenfreien Workshop nicht entgehen!
Hier klicken
© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.