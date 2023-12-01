Whole Foods Market Foundations: Whole Planet Foundation Announces the Kasperick Foundation As 2023 Trailblazer Honoree

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / December 1, 2023 / Whole Foods Market Foundations

Since 2017, Whole Planet Foundation has honored annually a trailblazer advocate who has gone above and beyond to support our mission as they foster their own. This year, we are delighted to award this honor to the Kasperick Foundation.

In 2020, the Kasperick Foundation donated $100,000 to Whole Planet Foundation, launching a special partnership to alleviate poverty around the world. The Kaspericks renewed that support in 2021, along with $890,590 for microfinance projects in Haiti, Kenya and Mozambique.

During 2022, the Kasperick Foundation contributed $2,069,908 to Whole Planet Foundation and microfinance partners in Burkina Faso, Egypt, El Salvador, Guatemala, Kenya, Mali, Mexico, Mozambique, Uganda, and Tanzania, for a current total of $3,160,498 for microlending programs.

Vince Kasperick shares: "The Kasperick Foundation is honored to be the recipient of this year's Trailblazer Award. It is a privilege to be able to work with Whole Planet Foundation and contribute to the great work they are doing to alleviate global poverty through economic opportunity."

On behalf of our Whole Planet Foundation team and microcredit clients, we thank the Kasperick Foundation for supporting our mission in numerous meaningful ways over the years. They are an inspiration!

Learn more at wholeplanetfoundation.org.

Vince and Candace Kasperick, his sister Helen Finneran and Whole Planet Foundation in Kenya learning from the community.

