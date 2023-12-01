Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 01.12.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 684 internationalen Medien
Massive Neubewertung dieser Lithium-Aktie ist jetzt überfällig!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A14M2J | ISIN: IE00BTN1Y115 | Ticker-Symbol: 2M6
Tradegate
01.12.23
18:08 Uhr
73,14 Euro
+0,34
+0,47 %
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
S&P 100
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
MEDTRONIC PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MEDTRONIC PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
73,1073,1618:37
73,1073,1618:37
ACCESSWIRE
01.12.2023 | 18:26
61 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Medtronic Earns Equality 100 Award for LGBTQ+ Workplace Inclusion

Human Rights Campaign Foundation recognizes the company's ongoing commitment to inclusion, diversity, and equity

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / December 1, 2023 / Recognizing the company's ongoing commitment to inclusion, diversity, and equity (ID&E) and the LGBTQ+ community, Medtronic earned a top score of 100 again this year on the Human Rights Campaign Foundation's 2023-2024 Corporate Equality Index.

To earn top ratings, employers must demonstrate taking concrete steps to establish and implement comprehensive policies, benefits and practices that ensure greater equity for LGBTQ+ workers and their families.

As a top-scoring company, Medtronic also earned the designation of being an "Equality 100 Award: Leader in LGBTQ+ Workplace Inclusion" recipient.

Anchored in its Mission, the company continues to drive ID&E forward both to enhance the well-being of Medtronic employees and to accelerate innovation that brings lifesaving technologies to more people in more places around the world.

Learn more about the company's year-round efforts in the Medtronic Sustainability Report and Medtronic Global Inclusion, Diversity & Equity Report.

As the national benchmarking tool measuring policies, practices, and benefits pertinent to LGBTQ+ employees, the Human Rights Campaign Foundation's Corporate Equality Index is a primary driving force for LGBTQ+ workplace inclusion. Data from the CEI tells the story of over two decades of year-over-year growth in the adoption of these critical policies and practices indicative of employers' commitment to equality.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Medtronic on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Medtronic
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/medtronic
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Medtronic

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/812345/medtronic-earns-equality-100-award-for-lgbtq-workplace-inclusion

Video-Workshop: Das kleine Einmaleins der Charttechnik
In diesem kostenlosen Video-Workshop von Stefan Klotter lernen Sie alles über Charttechnik. Lassen Sie sich diesen kostenfreien Workshop nicht entgehen!
Hier klicken
© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.