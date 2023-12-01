AEG Earns Top Score in Human Rights Campaign Foundation's 2023-2024 Corporate Equality Index for Fifth Consecutive Year

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / December 1, 2023 / AEG, the world's leading sports and live entertainment company proudly announced that for the fifth consecutive year it has received a score of 100 on the Human Rights Campaign Foundation's 2023-2024 Corporate Equality Index (CEI), the nation's foremost benchmarking survey and report measuring corporate policies and practices related to LGBTQ+ workplace equality. AEG joins the ranks of 545 major U.S. businesses that also earned top marks this year.

"We are proud to receive the top score on the Human Rights Campaign Corporate Equality Index and be designated as A Best Place to Work for LGBTQ+ Equality," said Jae Requiro, Vice President of Diversity, Equity & Inclusion for AEG. "AEG's commitment to building an inclusive culture is paramount in the places where we do business and within our own company culture as it is critical to our continued success."

"For well over two decades, businesses have played an important role in furthering LGBTQ+ equality by centering employee needs and voices when it comes to workplace inclusion. While there is much more work to be done, year-over-year growth in CEI participation is evidence of a business community that recognizes the responsibility and value in upholding equity and inclusion," said RaShawn "Shawnie" Hawkins, Human Rights Campaign Sr Director of Workplace Equality. "Our goal at the Human Rights Campaign Foundation is to work in a spirit of partnership with companies, providing educational resources and leading benchmarking, and collaborating on ways for businesses to support the LGBTQ+ community at a time when we face unprecedented legislative attacks, heightened anti-LGBTQ+ rhetoric and physical violence. The CEI is an ever-evolving tool - a blueprint that companies can use to show up more effectively in supporting their LGBTQ+ employees and their families."

The results of the 2023-2024 CEI showcase how 1,384 U.S.-based companies are promoting LGBTQ+ friendly workplace policies and non-discrimination protections to 21 million employees in the U.S. and abroad.

The CEI evaluates companies on detailed criteria including non-discrimination policies across business entities, equitable employee benefits for LGBTQ+ workers and their families, supporting an inclusive culture, and corporate social responsibility.

AEG's efforts in satisfying all the CEI's criteria earned a score of 100 and the designation as a recipient of the Equality 100 Award: Leader in LGBTQ+ Workplace Inclusion.

More information about the HRC Corporate Equality Index Report is available online at www.hrc.org/cei.

