Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
LONDON, United Kingdom, December 01
1 December 2023
Rightmove plc
Share buy-back programme
Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares
Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 250,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 550.762p. The highest price paid per share was 553.600p and the lowest price paid per share was 545.000p. Rightmove purchased these shares through Numis Securities Limited.
The number of shares purchased represented 0.0312% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.
Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 505,311,479 ordinary shares.
The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 801,948,312. Rightmove holds 11,794,289 shares in treasury.
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Numis Securities Limited on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.
Contact: Michelle Palmer, Assistant Company Secretary
CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk
Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions
Number of shares
Transaction price
Time of transaction
306
545.20
08:30:45
1357
545.00
08:34:35
1453
545.20
08:37:46
1000
547.80
08:57:25
407
547.80
08:57:25
444
547.60
08:57:25
963
547.60
08:57:25
1531
549.40
08:59:25
1483
549.20
08:59:25
108
550.60
09:03:21
1283
550.60
09:03:21
1032
550.60
09:03:56
381
550.60
09:03:56
1342
551.00
09:05:02
1246
550.60
09:05:33
1302
550.80
09:11:51
1000
550.80
09:13:14
304
550.80
09:13:14
1287
550.40
09:23:02
532
550.60
09:26:18
1135
550.60
09:26:18
750
550.80
09:27:20
188
550.80
09:27:20
290
550.80
09:27:20
245
550.80
09:27:20
397
550.80
09:27:20
86
550.80
09:27:20
1657
551.40
09:33:48
171
551.40
09:33:48
1513
551.20
09:34:25
1711
551.00
09:35:32
1510
550.40
09:35:33
1491
550.00
09:40:58
845
549.20
09:44:02
471
549.20
09:44:02
1377
548.80
09:53:35
1337
547.40
10:02:41
1421
547.80
10:06:01
1379
548.20
10:10:43
188
548.20
10:10:43
1242
548.20
10:10:43
1380
548.20
10:15:44
1370
548.20
10:18:21
1000
547.80
10:20:17
440
547.80
10:20:17
1354
547.60
10:26:06
1404
547.40
10:29:12
32
547.40
10:29:12
77
548.00
10:29:41
150
548.00
10:29:41
1250
548.00
10:29:41
1287
548.40
10:36:17
7
548.40
10:36:17
238
549.00
10:36:44
1079
549.00
10:36:44
1323
548.60
10:41:20
1
549.80
10:44:39
1242
549.80
10:44:39
549
549.60
10:47:03
694
549.60
10:47:03
1310
549.60
10:47:03
1344
550.00
10:50:21
1230
549.80
10:51:47
92
549.80
10:51:47
1000
549.80
10:51:54
330
549.80
10:51:54
427
549.60
10:52:59
1000
549.60
10:52:59
10
549.60
10:52:59
1285
549.00
10:56:26
1294
549.60
10:59:06
1340
549.40
10:59:19
1427
549.00
11:01:46
262
549.00
11:02:38
1117
549.00
11:04:05
1475
549.20
11:05:59
149
549.40
11:10:17
985
549.40
11:10:17
278
549.40
11:10:17
1304
549.20
11:10:18
108
549.20
11:11:17
832
549.40
11:14:18
437
549.40
11:14:18
422
549.80
11:24:32
857
|
549.80
11:24:32
1362
549.20
11:30:55
3
549.20
11:30:55
1355
549.20
11:37:49
1325
550.60
11:58:31
1246
550.60
11:58:31
1385
550.20
11:59:02
601
550.00
12:00:02
674
550.00
12:00:02
12
549.40
12:01:01
1306
549.40
12:01:01
1107
549.20
12:05:02
688
549.60
12:07:07
652
549.60
12:07:07
219
549.40
12:14:28
1241
549.40
12:14:28
1307
549.40
12:17:12
460
548.80
12:21:32
958
548.80
12:21:32
1253
548.60
12:29:04
1695
550.60
12:37:02
1000
550.40
12:40:39
328
550.40
12:40:39
1382
551.00
12:45:12
812
551.20
12:45:56
566
551.20
12:45:56
857
550.80
12:48:10
544
550.80
12:49:50
1109
550.20
12:55:15
328
550.20
12:55:15
978
550.60
12:58:18
89
550.60
12:58:18
246
550.60
12:58:18
1321
551.20
13:04:40
1380
550.80
13:13:30
1299
551.20
13:20:01
|
708
551.60
13:26:16
692
551.60
13:26:16
1252
551.80
13:27:15
1363
551.80
13:27:15
1321
551.40
13:27:26
1468
552.00
13:31:19
1000
552.00
13:33:24
225
552.00
13:33:24
1372
551.60
13:34:09
318
551.20
13:42:04
986
551.20
13:42:04
1511
551.20
13:46:22
1530
550.40
13:51:56
1394
550.60
13:55:54
1230
550.80
13:58:07
1235
550.40
13:58:12
1319
550.20
14:01:22
1499
549.80
14:09:09
824
549.80
14:10:51
690
549.80
14:10:51
1241
549.80
14:13:48
258
549.80
14:13:48
23
549.80
14:13:48
1301
549.60
14:17:05
680
549.20
14:20:35
637
549.20
14:20:35
915
549.40
14:28:28
444
549.40
14:28:28
1397
549.20
14:30:15
2341
550.00
14:31:44
745
550.00
14:31:44
1832
549.80
14:32:26
1572
549.80
14:34:02
1476
549.80
14:34:27
850
549.80
14:35:02
527
549.80
14:35:02
121
549.80
14:35:02
1493
550.00
14:36:26
1399
549.80
14:36:28
1414
549.80
14:38:50
1438
550.00
14:39:27
1405
549.80
14:39:30
1239
551.80
14:47:21
1000
551.60
14:47:30
67
551.60
14:47:30
1373
551.60
14:47:30
608
551.60
14:47:30
826
551.00
14:48:07
691
551.00
14:48:07
20
551.40
14:49:17
1497
551.40
14:49:17
312
551.00
14:49:56
976
551.00
14:49:56
1264
550.60
14:50:49
1496
550.20
14:52:11
1293
550.40
14:53:37
406
550.80
14:56:56
1000
550.80
14:56:56
24
550.80
14:56:56
738
550.60
15:00:31
2592
551.40
15:03:17
1273
551.40
15:03:17
600
551.40
15:03:17
290
551.40
15:03:17
379
551.40
15:03:17
413
551.40
15:03:17
600
551.40
15:03:17
638
551.40
15:03:17
1381
551.00
15:04:37
1736
551.60
15:09:51
750
551.60
15:09:51
188
551.60
15:09:51
543
551.60
15:09:51
1431
551.60
15:09:51
1523
551.80
15:13:50
1308
551.60
15:14:06
1538
552.20
15:15:56
1396
552.20
15:15:56
188
552.20
15:17:21
1112
552.20
15:17:21
1531
552.20
15:18:46
1235
552.80
15:19:48
1107
553.40
15:20:56
165
553.40
15:20:56
1616
553.40
15:21:10
1483
553.60
15:22:48
1598
553.40
15:25:33
2164
553.40
15:25:43
997
553.40
15:25:43
265
553.40
15:25:43
1521
553.20
15:25:45
1529
552.60
15:27:59
1126
552.80
15:30:12
175
552.80
15:30:12
1393
553.20
15:34:51
720
553.00
15:34:51
364
553.00
15:34:51
290
553.00
15:34:51
295
553.20
15:34:51
335
553.20
15:34:51
188
553.20
15:34:51
585
553.20
15:34:51
134
553.20
15:34:51
28
553.00
15:38:35
1487
553.00
15:38:35
959
552.80
15:39:43
429
552.80
15:39:43
1256
552.40
15:43:13
28
552.40
15:44:56
1245
552.40
15:44:56
1000
553.40
15:50:11
333
553.40
15:50:11
1495
553.20
15:50:11
1466
553.60
15:52:12
1480
553.40
15:52:13
301
553.00
15:53:49
1141
553.00
15:53:49
315
553.20
15:57:05
1119
553.20
15:57:05
326
553.20
15:57:05
188
553.20
15:57:05
585
553.20
15:57:05
331
553.20
15:57:05
449
552.80
15:59:27
790
552.80
15:59:27
1478
552.40
16:00:04
93
551.00
16:01:27
1225
551.00
16:01:27
1304
550.60
16:02:00
1392
551.60
16:05:41
750
551.60
16:05:41
585
551.60
16:05:41
220
551.60
16:05:41
1486
551.40
16:07:06
1301
551.40
16:07:06
1680
553.20
16:11:40
1404
553.00
16:11:40
1474
552.80
16:12:08
1474
553.20
16:14:38
750
553.20
16:14:38
188
553.20
16:14:38
531
553.20
16:14:38
109
553.40
16:17:01
424
553.40
16:17:01
825
553.40
16:17:01
1386
553.40
16:17:01
227
552.80
16:18:30
1165
552.80
16:18:30
1000
552.60
16:19:55
345
552.60
16:19:55
1413
552.40
16:21:43
349
552.40
16:21:43
188
552.40
16:21:43
371
552.40
16:21:43
452
552.40
16:21:43
1297
551.80
16:22:31
947
551.60
16:23:02