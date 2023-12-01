Anzeige
Freitag, 01.12.2023

WKN: A2NB0W | ISIN: GB00BGDT3G23 | Ticker-Symbol: 3JDA
Tradegate
01.12.23
10:44 Uhr
6,400 Euro
-0,050
-0,78 %
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
1-Jahres-Chart
RIGHTMOVE PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
RIGHTMOVE PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
6,4006,55019:39
6,4506,50017:38
PR Newswire
01.12.2023 | 18:42
115 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, December 01

1 December 2023

Rightmove plc

Share buy-back programme

Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares

Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 250,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 550.762p. The highest price paid per share was 553.600p and the lowest price paid per share was 545.000p. Rightmove purchased these shares through Numis Securities Limited.

The number of shares purchased represented 0.0312% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.

Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 505,311,479 ordinary shares.

The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 801,948,312. Rightmove holds 11,794,289 shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Numis Securities Limited on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

Contact: Michelle Palmer, Assistant Company Secretary

CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares
purchased

Transaction price
(per share)

Time of transaction

306

545.20

08:30:45

1357

545.00

08:34:35

1453

545.20

08:37:46

1000

547.80

08:57:25

407

547.80

08:57:25

444

547.60

08:57:25

963

547.60

08:57:25

1531

549.40

08:59:25

1483

549.20

08:59:25

108

550.60

09:03:21

1283

550.60

09:03:21

1032

550.60

09:03:56

381

550.60

09:03:56

1342

551.00

09:05:02

1246

550.60

09:05:33

1302

550.80

09:11:51

1000

550.80

09:13:14

304

550.80

09:13:14

1287

550.40

09:23:02

532

550.60

09:26:18

1135

550.60

09:26:18

750

550.80

09:27:20

188

550.80

09:27:20

290

550.80

09:27:20

245

550.80

09:27:20

397

550.80

09:27:20

86

550.80

09:27:20

1657

551.40

09:33:48

171

551.40

09:33:48

1513

551.20

09:34:25

1711

551.00

09:35:32

1510

550.40

09:35:33

1491

550.00

09:40:58

845

549.20

09:44:02

471

549.20

09:44:02

1377

548.80

09:53:35

1337

547.40

10:02:41

1421

547.80

10:06:01

1379

548.20

10:10:43

188

548.20

10:10:43

1242

548.20

10:10:43

1380

548.20

10:15:44

1370

548.20

10:18:21

1000

547.80

10:20:17

440

547.80

10:20:17

1354

547.60

10:26:06

1404

547.40

10:29:12

32

547.40

10:29:12

77

548.00

10:29:41

150

548.00

10:29:41

1250

548.00

10:29:41

1287

548.40

10:36:17

7

548.40

10:36:17

238

549.00

10:36:44

1079

549.00

10:36:44

1323

548.60

10:41:20

1

549.80

10:44:39

1242

549.80

10:44:39

549

549.60

10:47:03

694

549.60

10:47:03

1310

549.60

10:47:03

1344

550.00

10:50:21

1230

549.80

10:51:47

92

549.80

10:51:47

1000

549.80

10:51:54

330

549.80

10:51:54

427

549.60

10:52:59

1000

549.60

10:52:59

10

549.60

10:52:59

1285

549.00

10:56:26

1294

549.60

10:59:06

1340

549.40

10:59:19

1427

549.00

11:01:46

262

549.00

11:02:38

1117

549.00

11:04:05

1475

549.20

11:05:59

149

549.40

11:10:17

985

549.40

11:10:17

278

549.40

11:10:17

1304

549.20

11:10:18

108

549.20

11:11:17

832

549.40

11:14:18

437

549.40

11:14:18

422

549.80

11:24:32

857

549.80

11:24:32

1362

549.20

11:30:55

3

549.20

11:30:55

1355

549.20

11:37:49

1325

550.60

11:58:31

1246

550.60

11:58:31

1385

550.20

11:59:02

601

550.00

12:00:02

674

550.00

12:00:02

12

549.40

12:01:01

1306

549.40

12:01:01

1107

549.20

12:05:02

688

549.60

12:07:07

652

549.60

12:07:07

219

549.40

12:14:28

1241

549.40

12:14:28

1307

549.40

12:17:12

460

548.80

12:21:32

958

548.80

12:21:32

1253

548.60

12:29:04

1695

550.60

12:37:02

1000

550.40

12:40:39

328

550.40

12:40:39

1382

551.00

12:45:12

812

551.20

12:45:56

566

551.20

12:45:56

857

550.80

12:48:10

544

550.80

12:49:50

1109

550.20

12:55:15

328

550.20

12:55:15

978

550.60

12:58:18

89

550.60

12:58:18

246

550.60

12:58:18

1321

551.20

13:04:40

1380

550.80

13:13:30

1299

551.20

13:20:01

708

551.60

13:26:16

692

551.60

13:26:16

1252

551.80

13:27:15

1363

551.80

13:27:15

1321

551.40

13:27:26

1468

552.00

13:31:19

1000

552.00

13:33:24

225

552.00

13:33:24

1372

551.60

13:34:09

318

551.20

13:42:04

986

551.20

13:42:04

1511

551.20

13:46:22

1530

550.40

13:51:56

1394

550.60

13:55:54

1230

550.80

13:58:07

1235

550.40

13:58:12

1319

550.20

14:01:22

1499

549.80

14:09:09

824

549.80

14:10:51

690

549.80

14:10:51

1241

549.80

14:13:48

258

549.80

14:13:48

23

549.80

14:13:48

1301

549.60

14:17:05

680

549.20

14:20:35

637

549.20

14:20:35

915

549.40

14:28:28

444

549.40

14:28:28

1397

549.20

14:30:15

2341

550.00

14:31:44

745

550.00

14:31:44

1832

549.80

14:32:26

1572

549.80

14:34:02

1476

549.80

14:34:27

850

549.80

14:35:02

527

549.80

14:35:02

121

549.80

14:35:02

1493

550.00

14:36:26

1399

549.80

14:36:28

1414

549.80

14:38:50

1438

550.00

14:39:27

1405

549.80

14:39:30

1239

551.80

14:47:21

1000

551.60

14:47:30

67

551.60

14:47:30

1373

551.60

14:47:30

608

551.60

14:47:30

826

551.00

14:48:07

691

551.00

14:48:07

20

551.40

14:49:17

1497

551.40

14:49:17

312

551.00

14:49:56

976

551.00

14:49:56

1264

550.60

14:50:49

1496

550.20

14:52:11

1293

550.40

14:53:37

406

550.80

14:56:56

1000

550.80

14:56:56

24

550.80

14:56:56

738

550.60

15:00:31

2592

551.40

15:03:17

1273

551.40

15:03:17

600

551.40

15:03:17

290

551.40

15:03:17

379

551.40

15:03:17

413

551.40

15:03:17

600

551.40

15:03:17

638

551.40

15:03:17

1381

551.00

15:04:37

1736

551.60

15:09:51

750

551.60

15:09:51

188

551.60

15:09:51

543

551.60

15:09:51

1431

551.60

15:09:51

1523

551.80

15:13:50

1308

551.60

15:14:06

1538

552.20

15:15:56

1396

552.20

15:15:56

188

552.20

15:17:21

1112

552.20

15:17:21

1531

552.20

15:18:46

1235

552.80

15:19:48

1107

553.40

15:20:56

165

553.40

15:20:56

1616

553.40

15:21:10

1483

553.60

15:22:48

1598

553.40

15:25:33

2164

553.40

15:25:43

997

553.40

15:25:43

265

553.40

15:25:43

1521

553.20

15:25:45

1529

552.60

15:27:59

1126

552.80

15:30:12

175

552.80

15:30:12

1393

553.20

15:34:51

720

553.00

15:34:51

364

553.00

15:34:51

290

553.00

15:34:51

295

553.20

15:34:51

335

553.20

15:34:51

188

553.20

15:34:51

585

553.20

15:34:51

134

553.20

15:34:51

28

553.00

15:38:35

1487

553.00

15:38:35

959

552.80

15:39:43

429

552.80

15:39:43

1256

552.40

15:43:13

28

552.40

15:44:56

1245

552.40

15:44:56

1000

553.40

15:50:11

333

553.40

15:50:11

1495

553.20

15:50:11

1466

553.60

15:52:12

1480

553.40

15:52:13

301

553.00

15:53:49

1141

553.00

15:53:49

315

553.20

15:57:05

1119

553.20

15:57:05

326

553.20

15:57:05

188

553.20

15:57:05

585

553.20

15:57:05

331

553.20

15:57:05

449

552.80

15:59:27

790

552.80

15:59:27

1478

552.40

16:00:04

93

551.00

16:01:27

1225

551.00

16:01:27

1304

550.60

16:02:00

1392

551.60

16:05:41

750

551.60

16:05:41

585

551.60

16:05:41

220

551.60

16:05:41

1486

551.40

16:07:06

1301

551.40

16:07:06

1680

553.20

16:11:40

1404

553.00

16:11:40

1474

552.80

16:12:08

1474

553.20

16:14:38

750

553.20

16:14:38

188

553.20

16:14:38

531

553.20

16:14:38

109

553.40

16:17:01

424

553.40

16:17:01

825

553.40

16:17:01

1386

553.40

16:17:01

227

552.80

16:18:30

1165

552.80

16:18:30

1000

552.60

16:19:55

345

552.60

16:19:55

1413

552.40

16:21:43

349

552.40

16:21:43

188

552.40

16:21:43

371

552.40

16:21:43

452

552.40

16:21:43

1297

551.80

16:22:31

947

551.60

16:23:02


