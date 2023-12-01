ZetrOZ Systems Partners with Military Sports Medicine Providers Delivering Advanced Healing Technologies

At the 2023 annual meeting of military orthopedic surgeons, sam®, or sustained acoustic medicine, technology will showcase its unique ability to accelerate soft tissue healing for the injured warrior.

TRUMBULL, CT / ACCESSWIRE / December 1, 2023 / ZetrOZ Systems will attend the Society of Military Orthopedic Surgeons (SOMOS 2023) annual meeting to showcase its sam® wearable ultrasound unit and demonstrate the proven ability of sustained acoustic medicine technology to speed soft tissue healing pre- and post-operatively. sam® is a new treatment option covered by insurance for active-duty military and veterans through government healthcare plans, reducing the need for surgery, the use of opioids and helping the body actively heal daily.

The Society of Military Orthopaedic Surgeons (SOMOS) conference is the premier conference for military and orthopedic trauma surgeons, orthopedic specialists, and healthcare professionals in related fields who seek to stay ahead of the curve in their field of medicine. The meeting will be held December 4-6 at The Hythe Resort in Vail, Colorado. ZetrOZ Systems will present its latest treatment technology at Booth 54.

ZetrOZ Systems is the creator of sustained acoustic medicine and manufacturer of the sam® 2.0 and sam® X1 soft tissue healing devices, the only ultrasound technology cleared by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for daily home use. The effectiveness of ZetrOZ's technology and the sam® devices in treating soft tissue and other injuries has been documented in 42 peer-reviewed publications and 20 Level 1-5 clinical studies.

"Research overwhelmingly shows that sustained acoustic medicine can be a valuable aspect of the spectrum of therapies that orthopedic surgeons provide," said Dr. George Lewis, founder and CEO of ZetrOZ Systems. "We're particularly grateful for this opportunity to demonstrate our technology to the physicians who care for members of our military, whose service to our country often puts them in situations where they are vulnerable to the soft tissue injuries that our sam® devices are designed to treat."

One major study, titled "Evaluation of Sustained Acoustic Medicine for Treating Musculoskeletal Injuries in Military and Sports Medicine" and published in Open Orthopedics Journal in December 2022, reported the findings of 239 experienced college and military healthcare providers who used sustained acoustic medicine to promote soft tissue healing.

An overwhelming majority (83%) of the medical professionals found that sustained acoustic medicine, in combination with topical medication, provided "excellent" or "good" benefits to their patients, while 11% found it added some benefits.

Most medical professionals said that sustained acoustic medicine provided clinical improvement in under two weeks (68.9% of responses) and that sustained acoustic medicine allowed a 50% reduction in pain medication (63%). "SAM (Sustained Acoustic Medicine) is an effective, safe, easy-to-use, noninvasive, comfortable, and versatile therapeutic for healing musculoskeletal injuries," the researchers concluded.

Another recent study, published in 2020 in the Journal of Orthopaedic Surgery and Research, reviewed available research on the use of sustained acoustic medicine in treating knee osteoarthritis. The researchers found SAM combined with physical therapy provided superior outcomes for patients without the use of drugs or injections and provided significant cost savings for the treatment of a lifelong progressing disease.

ZetrOZ's technology was developed with funding from the National Institute of Health, National Science Foundation, Department of Defense, and NASA and is protected by 46 U.S. patents.

To learn more about ZetrOZ and the sam® line of wearable ultrasound devices, visit www.samrecover.com.

About ZetrOZ Systems

ZetrOZ Systems is leading healing innovations in sports medicine, developing wearable bioelectronic devices for the delivery of sustained acoustic medicine (sam®). Researched and funded by the federal government, ZetrOZ is built on the proprietary medical technology of 46 patents and is the exclusive manufacturer and developer of the sam® product line, which is designed for the treatment of acute and chronic musculoskeletal conditions.

Contact Information

Maria Penaloza

maria.penaloza@newswire.com

SOURCE: ZetrOZ Systems

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/812369/zetroz-systems-partners-with-military-sports-medicine-providers-delivering-advanced-healing-technologies