Orlando Magic Announce Orlando-Based ThreatLocker as a Champion of the Community Partner

ThreatLocker® has served the local community and beyond as a leader in cybersecurity

ORLANDO, FL / ACCESSWIRE / December 1, 2023 / The Orlando Magic announce ThreatLocker, cybersecurity technology leader, as a "Champion of the Community" (COTC) partner. The Orlando-based company provides cutting-edge cybersecurity tools which allow companies to chart their own course free from cybercriminals. ThreatLocker grows their existing partnership with the team to new heights through the COTC partnership, providing additional protection of the Magic's endpoints through its market-leading cybersecurity services.





ThreatLocker and Orlando Magic announce partnership

ThreatLocker's club level entitlement space at Amway Center





Through this partnership, ThreatLocker will be one of the team's eight COTC partners.

"The Orlando Magic are thrilled to elevate its existing partnership with ThreatLocker," said Magic Senior Vice President of Global Partnerships J.T. McWalters. "As a leader in the cybersecurity space, we are excited to help them grow their brand further in our business community and beyond. Through this COTC partnership, our organizations share a commitment to the local community and look forward to seeing the partnership flourish through a collective commitment to the great city of Orlando."

As a COTC partner, ThreatLocker will continue to impact the Central Florida region by supporting a variety of programs and initiatives to benefit the community. ThreatLocker plans to continue supporting initiatives like the Ronald McDonald House Charities and has recently launched a program with Tech Sassy Girlz, a local non-profit focused on educating middle and high school girls about STEM fields. ThreatLocker will continue to grow these types of programs in the Orlando area.

"ThreatLocker is excited to strengthen our collaboration with the Orlando Magic, an integral contributor to the Central Florida Community," said Danny Jenkins, CEO and co-founder of ThreatLocker. "As a Champion of the Community, ThreatLocker remains committed to its roots in education. Bridging gaps in STEM opportunities, breaking barriers, and fostering diversity in the industry are vital to our mission."

ThreatLocker has tripled its size in the past year and is on track to add an additional 200 jobs in 2024.

ThreatLocker will also become the official partner for the Magic's other entities- the Osceola Magic, the Magic's NBA G League affiliate; the Orlando Solar Bears of the ECHL, which serves as the affiliate to the NHL's Tampa Bay Lightning; and Magic Gaming of the NBA 2K League.

Additional COTC partnership components include exclusivity in the cybersecurity category, logo/arena rights for all properties, and club level entitlement at the Amway Center. The Magic and ThreatLocker will also continue to team up for unique experiences for the business community, including recently hosting a Magic happy hour with ThreatLocker for local IT professionals.

ThreatLocker offers a cost-effective approach to cybersecurity using controls to prevent threats like ransomware. With a team of skilled cybersecurity professionals offering 24/7 support, ThreatLocker assists businesses globally and continues to create a safer and more secure community. For more information, please contact Gabrielle Rose-Green at (689) 217-4243 or gabrielle.rose-green@threatlocker.com.

